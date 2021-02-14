By

Gavin Newsom is working hard to reach his goal of keeping California in a permanent Depression. Schools and churches closed, junk science meant to isolate us, his refusal to make public any data backing up why he killed millions of California jobs. People with cancer and heart problems are dying, because HE made the decision those ailments are not as important as a virus. “Even though the state has just 12% of the nation’s labor force, California now accounts for 16.1% of all of the jobless claims filed nationwide, this news organization’s analysis of the Labor Department report shows. The stubbornly high level of claims has materialized at a time when the state Employment Development Department has blundered on multiple fronts. Among the EDD debacles: The state agency has failed to pay unemployment benefits to jobless workers in a timely fashion even as it has opened the floodgates to a flood of payments of fraudulent claims. Not only is he killing California jobs, but his incompetence has caused hundreds of thousands of his victims to not be able to collect unemployment checks.

California unemployment claims mount higher amid ongoing layoffs

Weekly jobless filings remain above 100,000 in California

By George Avalos, Bay Area News Group, 2/12/21

California’s frail job market, battered by nearly one year of coronavirus-linked business shutdowns, has suffered a fresh setback with a sharp increase in initial filings for unemployment benefits, a new government report shows.

Workers in California filed 132,800 initial claims for unemployment last week, a jump of 23,600 from the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

In another grim trend: The pace of jobless claims in California has intensified even as unemployment claims in the United States have dropped.

Nationwide, initial unemployment claims totaled 793,000 during the week that ended on Feb. 6, down 19,000 from the week ending Jan. 30, according to the federal report.

California also is accounting for far more than its share of unemployment claims.

Even though the state has just 12% of the nation’s labor force, California now accounts for 16.1% of all of the jobless claims filed nationwide, this news organization’s analysis of the Labor Department report shows.

The stubbornly high level of claims has materialized at a time when the state Employment Development Department has blundered on multiple fronts.

Among the EDD debacles: The state agency has failed to pay unemployment benefits to jobless workers in a timely fashion even as it has opened the floodgates to a flood of payments of fraudulent claims.

For 44 of the last 45 weeks, California unemployment claims have topped 100,000. The only exception was the week that ended on Jan. 23, which economists now view as a reporting quirk by the state Employment Development Department for that week.

“These numbers reveal that hiring in the state is not picking up,” said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney with law firm Duane Morris and a former director of the EDD. “Layoffs remain high.”

Other than that one anomaly, the last time California unemployment claims were below 100,000 was the week of March 14, 2020.

That mid-March period was when state and local government agencies ordered wide-ranging business shutdowns in a quest to combat the deadly coronavirus.

During the last 11 months, government officials have charted a zig-zag course to close, reopen, and sometimes reclose businesses, creating confusion among business owners and customers.

“Though the lockdowns have been slightly lifted, the school closings and the number of vaccinations have hampered the recovery,” Bernick said.

Plus, efforts by the Biden administration have not benefited jobless workers so far, experts say.

“It’s too early to see impacts by any of the stimulus efforts,” Bernick said.