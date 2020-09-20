California Unemployment rate 36% Higher Than National Rate—Thank You Gavin

By

The national unemployment rate is 8.4%. In California the rate is 11.4%. The policies of Gavin Newsom, with his job killing AB 5, unscientific lockdowns, high taxes and environmental rules that kill jobs, California’s unemployment rate is 36% HIGHER than the national rate. That is the penalty we pay to live in California. Read the fine print, and you find out the rate is significantly higher. “However, many of August’s job gains will only be temporary. And Los Angeles County’s unemployment rate continues to be among the highest in the state. California added close to 102,000 jobs last month. Government employment posted the biggest gains, driven in large part by temporary hiring for the 2020 U.S. Census. In contrast, the hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry continued to see layoffs. Close to 15,000 jobs vanished from businesses such as restaurants and hotels. L.A. County’s economy relies more heavily on employment in this sector. Local joblessness remained high at 16.1% while many other parts of the state have returned to single-digit unemployment figures. Yup, once the Census jobs are gone, California will be at least 50% than national for unemployment. Disaster is the only word to be used. We are a Third World State and Newsom is responsible—but we need to vote right on November 3 to begin turning the State around. A Recall of Newsom would really help the unemployed!

“

California’s Unemployment Rate Falls, But Many Job Gains May Not Last

LA1ST, 9/18/20

California’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.4% in August, according to a new jobs report released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state’s unemployment rate is now below the 12.3% peak seen during the Great Recession.

However, many of August’s job gains will only be temporary. And Los Angeles County’s unemployment rate continues to be among the highest in the state.

California added close to 102,000 jobs last month. Government employment posted the biggest gains, driven in large part by temporary hiring for the 2020 U.S. Census.

In contrast, the hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry continued to see layoffs. Close to 15,000 jobs vanished from businesses such as restaurants and hotels. L.A. County’s economy relies more heavily on employment in this sector. Local joblessness remained high at 16.1% while many other parts of the state have returned to single-digit unemployment figures.

Employment attorney and former EDD director Michael Bernick said California appears to be past the worst of the job devastation wrought by the pandemic. But other indicators suggest the state’s economic recovery has stalled.

“Job postings are down more than nationwide and consumer spending is way down,” Bernick said.

California continues to receive hundreds of thousands of new unemployment filings every week, Bernick noted, though he warned that some of those claims may be fraudulent.