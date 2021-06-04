California Unemployment situation worsens — again

While most of the rest of the nation s seeing a comeback from the government imposed economic disaster, California is still in the throes of a death spiral.

“The closer California gets to reopening, the worse its unemployment numbers look. Nearly 75,000 residents filed new jobless claims for the week ending May 29, according to federal data released Thursday — the state’s highest total since April 24. California now accounts for nearly 18% of the nation’s jobless claims, despite making up only 11% of its workforce,”

Remember hundreds if not thousands have lost jobs due to “heros pay”. High taxes mean fewer employees. Killing the oil industry has cost thousands of well-paying jobs. Firms like HP, Oracle and the others means fewer California jobs—also means fewer jobs for vendors of those companies. Newsom killed off the restaurant business

Elections matter—just ask the unemployed. Recall Newsom to get our jobs back.