For those barely making it in California, the Democrats, along with registered Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes, are making it more expensive for the poor and middle class to get to work—higher gas taxes, higher vehicle registration fees. More reason to leave California, before you are forced to do so or go on welfare. “The new registration fee depends on what the car is worth, ranging from $25-175. Not everyone loves it, but David Clore, a retiree who drives a new Porsche, argues if anything, California taxes should be higher. “I’m willing to pay 5, 10, 15 percent more if it actually could clean up our roads, make it so it doesn’t wreck my car when I go over potholes, Clore said. “The cost is much bigger for that than it is for a small amount of taxes.” A guy that bought a car, that starts at $46,000, is willing to pay more—how about you, in your $15,000 car, can you afford to pay more—the rich can. Maybe if you have to ask the price of vehicle registration you can’t afford a car in California. Sadly, Mayes has harmed the GOP brand, joining the Democrats in pushing the middle class into poverty or Texas.

California Vehicle Registration Fees Increasing In 2018

Daniel Potter, Capitol Public Radio, 12/19/17

You’ll pay more to renew your car’s California registration in 2018, as part of a new law to help pay for deferred maintenance and roadwork. The deal approved by Gov. Jerry Brown also increased the state gas tax on Nov. 1.

The new registration fee depends on what the car is worth, ranging from $25-175. Not everyone loves it, but David Clore, a retiree who drives a new Porsche, argues if anything, California taxes should be higher.

“I’m willing to pay 5, 10, 15 percent more if it actually could clean up our roads, make it so it doesn’t wreck my car when I go over potholes, Clore said. “The cost is much bigger for that than it is for a small amount of taxes.”

Officials have already started numerous repair projects with the money coming in, but say it will take the next decade to finish all the roadwork California needs. Two proposed initiatives to repeal the new gas tax would also overturn the registration fee increase.