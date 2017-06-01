California Venues Tell Kathie Griffin to Get Lost—We Don’t Want Your ISIS “Jokes”

By

The people of California and the nation may be tired of the vile, vicious attacks on President Trump. Kathie Griffin has lost a concert in Grass Valley and in Carmel—even leftists Carmel was disgusted by her. Even the Cartoon News Network, CNN, had to fire her. The best we can do after this weekend, shun her, ignore her, not mention her name in polite society. “The cancellation is getting mixed reviews from the public: “It’s a shame it got cancelled,” Nevada City resident Peter Fritz said. “She just trying to make a joke. And if someone gets offended, there’s obviously good reason for the joke.” “I understand why the center did what they did — for public safety,” said Debbie Lange who was going to serve as a volunteer for the show. Yes, there are some that still do not get it—as Melania Trump tweeted, “you have to question the mental health of someone that did what she did” and that goes for anyone still supporting her.

Grass Valley venue cancels Kathy Griffin show due to controversial Trump photos

Griffin also loses CNN New Year’s Eve show, endorsement deal

KCRA Staff, 5/31/17

A Grass Valley venue cancelled Kathy Griffin’s June appearance after getting hundreds of threats due to the comedian’s controversial photo shoot, officials said Wednesday.

The Center for the Arts posted Griffin’s “Celebrity Run-Ins” show cancellation on Facebook, saying ticket holders will receive a full refund for the June 16 event by close of business Friday.

The Center’s executive director, Julie Baker, said the venue does not condone the photos published by Griffin.

“Unfortunately, due to recent actions for which she has publicly apologized, we have received hundreds of angry and threatening emails and phone calls including threats to the Vets Hall building and our community,” Baker said.

While the center support’s Griffin’s apology, Baker said it cannot put “in good faith put our patrons, staff, volunteers, or the artist at risk.”

The cancellation is getting mixed reviews from the public:

“It’s a shame it got cancelled,” Nevada City resident Peter Fritz said. “She just trying to make a joke. And if someone gets offended, there’s obviously good reason for the joke.”

“I understand why the center did what they did — for public safety,” said Debbie Lange who was going to serve as a volunteer for the show.

“She should not have been cancelled,” Chico resident Laurie Aaron said. “The President arouses so much anger around the world. You know what she did was quite small compared to what he’s done.”

“I don’t think it should happen,” Grass Valley resident Tyler Guenter said. “I mean all these people making threats in a small town like this with friendly people.”

The controversial photos, published online Tuesday, show Griffin holding a severed bloody head that looks like President Donald Trump.

Griffin issued an apology for the photos after facing backlash online, saying the photo shoot, which she originally described as an “artsy-fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief, was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

“I am sorry. I went too far,” she said. “I was wrong.”

Trump responded to the photo shoot on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” he tweeted. “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

The Center for the Arts isn’t the only venue that cancelled Griffin’s appearance. Sunset Center in Carmel cancelled the celebrity’s Oct. 13 appearance.

On Wednesday, CNN announced Griffin will not be returning to co-host its annual New Year’s Eve show. She has co-hosted the show since 2007 with Anderson Cooper.

A New Mexico casino has also canceled a performance by Griffin, who was scheduled to perform at Route 66 Casino, operated by Laguna Pueblo, on July 22.

A commercial endorsement deal was canceled just weeks after she landed it. Squatty Potty, a Utah-based company whose products include toilet stools and other bathroom accessories, said it was suspending an ad campaign that featured Griffin.

“We were shocked and disappointed” by the video, said Bobby Edwards, the company’s CEO. “It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for.”

“I am a true supporter of free speech, but feel Kathy crossed the line,” Edwards added. “I regret having to make these decisions, but have no choice.”