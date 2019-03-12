California Voter Registration: Democrats 43.1/Decline to State 28.3/GOP 23.6

By

On Monday the Secretary of State reported new numbers of registered voters—the GOP LOST 25,000 voters, the Democrats GAINED 55,000 and Decline to State GAINED a whopping 225,000. One aspect of this story is what it does not say. Thanks to a court order, 3,000,000 registrants listed on the voting rolls MUST be taken off—the courts agreed that many are on the rolls illegally. Once those numbers are factored in, then we can see a somewhat honest voting roll. Of course, the Secretary of State REFUSES to remove illegal aliens from the rolls, so that could be at least another 500,000. Why is this important? In 2021 we will be redistricting, in part based on voter registration—knowingly providing FALSE information to the Commission is a felony—will someone indict the Democrats Secretary of State for fraud and corruption? Why not? Will the California Republican Party take the needed legal action?

California’s Voter Registration Rate Is Now Higher Than Any Time In The Past 25 Years

Ben Adler, Emily Zentner , Capitol Public Radio, 3/11/19

A higher percentage of eligible Californians are now registered to vote than at any time since the final weeks of the 1996 presidential campaign.

New data released Monday by the Secretary of State’s office show a 79 percent voter registration rate. The previous high was just over 80 percent in October of 1996.

The report also shows California had a record 19,978,449 registered voters as of Feb. 10. Since then, the Secretary of State’s office says registration has jumped above the 20 million mark.

It’s not surprising to see the raw number of registered California voters increase along with the state’s population. The registration rate, however, is more noteworthy because it shows the electorate is engaged at a level not seen in nearly a quarter-century.

Comparing this report with the previous one last fall, two trends from recent years continue to show up: a sharp increase in voters identifying as “no party preference” and a drop in Republican registration.

Both major political parties saw their shares of registered voters drop when compared to the previous report just before last fall’s midterms.

The GOP lost voters both in raw numbers — a drop of more than 25,000 voters — and percentage, falling to 23.6 percent. Democrats, on the other hand, added nearly 55,000 new voters — but the party’s registration rate still dropped to 43.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of Californians registered without party preference jumped by more than 225,000 — to 28.3 percent.