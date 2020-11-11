By

When you send ballots to 440,000 people that are dead or moved out of State, how do you have confidence in the election process in California? When the Secretary of State refuses to obey a court order to "clean" the voter rolls and does not mandate the Counties clean the rolls, how do you have trust in the election process. When the DMV is registering illegal aliens to vote and the Secretary of State refuses to audit the names to remove those illegally registered, how do you trust or respect the election process?

Yes, the people that are delegates to the California Republican Party formed a Biden wing of the Party—and the Party has been protecting them. Corrupt elections, fraud by the Secretary of State and GOP’ers that hate the Republican Party. Any wonder good folks are leaving this socialist State?

California Voters Don’t Distrust the ‘System;’ It’s Voter Laws Changed by Democrats That Voters Distrust

Harkening back to 2018 ballot harvesting slaughter, did California learn anything?

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 11/10/20

What was once believed to be uncharted territory in national elections has allegedly just occurred in 2020: widespread election fraud in key battleground states. President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed multiple legal challenges in several of these states.

California has been manipulating elections since before 2010, but has done so more brazenly in recent years.

Democrats passed a 2016 law, Senate Bill 450 by Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), and Assembly Bill 1921, authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), which allows voter ballots to be harvested and counted for 30 days following the election, among myriad of other perks.

As the Globe reported recently, the Election Integrity Project California warned that hundreds of thousands of ballots for California’s November election were mailed to registered voters who have probably moved or died, while more than one ballot was mailed to thousands more.

In May, based on a report by the Election Integrity Project, California Globe warned 458,000 dead persons could be mailed ballots if the state moved to an all-mail in November 2020 election.

And then Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring all California voters to vote-by-mail.

The California Secretary of State shows that a total of 14,945,463 voters cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election in California. Of those, thus far, former Vice President Joe Biden received 9,864,741 votes, and President Donald Trump received 5,080,722.

We still have 30 days before the election will be certified in California.

As of October 19, 2020 California has 25,090,517 eligible voters, 22,047,448 registered voters, which is 87.87% of eligible voters.

Democrats account for 10,170,317 (46.1%), Republicans make up 5,334,323 (24.2%), 5,283,853 (24.0%) are No Party Preference, and 1,258,955 (5.7%) are “other.”

At issue currently in the national Presidential Election is election fraud, which the Trump team is challenging, and votes that arrived and were counted after the polls closed. With the media brazenly declaring Biden the winner ahead of final vote counts and important legal challenges, shows the blatant attempt by the left to steal this election.

Monday the Sacramento Bee reported that California Democrats are dismayed by the high number of Trump voters in the state – 33% of California voters backed Trump.

“In their eyes, a president who had stoked the flames of hatred, committed impeachable acts, and failed to focus on the 230,000 Americans dying in a global pandemic could not possibly have the same level of support he did in 2016,” the Bee reported.

“A portion of the Trump base is racist, but it’s a small population, said Laura E. Gómez, a professor and the faculty director of the Critical Race Studies Program at the University of California, Los Angeles. The largest segment of Trump supporters, she said, is made up of people who are fed up with institutions, and may see Trump as protecting their way of life.”

But it isn’t just Democrats who call Trump supporters “racists:”

“It’s clear that extremism is a reality in America, but it won’t be easy to suppress, said Steve Schmidt, a Republican consultant who worked in the George W. Bush White House and helped elect Arnold Schwarzenegger to the California governor’s office.”

“In this country, we need to bury these militia groups, these white supremacist groups,” Schmidt said in a panel with the Sacramento Press Club on Friday. “It needs to be sealed back underground in a Chernobyl-type sarcophagus, and it’s going to take years and years to do.”

Schmidt is the political consultant who ran California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman’s awful campaign in 2009. He also was the chief strategist for the John McCain 2008 presidential campaign. Schmidt is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, virulent Trump haters, and made a name since 2016 pretending he is a Republican Trump-hater.

A member of the purported Republicans who make up the Lincoln Project, their goal has been an anti-Trump effort started by George Conway to convince Conservatives to vote against the president in November.

Yet “Republicans” Schmidt and his fellow California political consultant Mike Madrid were silent after the 2018 ballot harvesting slaughter in Orange County, which had a major impact on the midterm elections in California, when seven Republican candidates who were leading on election night, lost weeks later because of the delay in counting mail ballots.

Every Orange County U.S. House seat went to a Democrat after an unprecedented “250,000” vote-by-mail drop-offs were discovered and counted, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Schmidt apparently had no difficulty sacrificing a few moderate Republicans, and control of the U.S. House, as long as the goal of removing Trump was moving forward.

None of the Republican incumbents victimized in the 2018 ballot harvesting scheme challenged the results legally, which was the only chance to question not only the legality of ballot harvesting, but also the validity of the votes cast. The Republican National Committee also did nothing about the ballot harvesting in California, despite losing 7 Republican House members.

This led the way in the attempt to ballot harvest and steal the 2020 Presidential Election, with the ballot harvesting scheme used in most Democrat-run states. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) called it the “Californication” of the rest of the country, in an interview with Sean Hannity Monday evening.

It is important to note that it isn’t Republicans who have whittled away California’s election laws – it’s only Democrat lawmakers and Democrat governors who passed ballot harvesting, same-day voter registrations as the election, motor-voter automatic registration laws, passing laws allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections and serve on government boards, authorizing all voters to vote-by-mail, allowing polling places to go up early on college campuses, and now, allowing felons the right to vote automatically once they have completed prison time but while still on parole – all of which in effect steals the legal votes of the state’s citizens.

But Republicans did nothing to stop any of it legally.

In 2016, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bills to legalize “ballot harvesting.” Previously, only a family member or someone living in the same household was permitted to drop off absentee ballots for a voter. Ballot harvesting allowed anyone to collect and return ballots for a voter.

There should have been a legal challenge filed in 2016 to this law.

Instead, the Election Integrity Project California submitted a report in 2019 to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Voting Section and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, “requesting an immediate investigation into California’s continued election system failures.”

The report, Failures in California’s 2018 Midterm Election Demand Serious Investigation , documents thousands of vote-by-mail voters that did not receive VBM ballots for the November 2018 election, hundreds of voters that learned at the polls that their registrations had been changed to permanent VBM by the Department of Motor Vehicles without their consent, and polling places that had incorrect VBM designations for many voters on the election day rosters.

In the 2020 election, we are hearing about 25,000 ballots harvested from nursing homes in Pennsylvania; hundreds of thousands of ballots returned with nothing filled out except a choice of Joe Biden for President; 10,000 dead people returned ballots in Michigan.

“The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit alleging the Pennsylvania election process violated the Constitution by creating different standards of verification and transparency for mail-in and in-person voters,” the Epoch Times reported Tuesday. “The campaign claims in the lawsuit (pdf) that both the system and the way it was enacted created a lower barrier for mail-in ballots, and ‘diluted’ the weight of legally-cast in-person ballots.”

The lawsuit says the system allowed ballots “received up to three days after the election to be counted without any evidence of timely mailings, such as a postmark.” The campaign says that mail-in ballots lacked “sufficient monitoring over the reviewing and counting of mail-in ballots.”

This very issue has been glossed over in California, first by the Legislature and former Gov. Jerry Brown, and now by state election officials. Perhaps the Trump team’s legal challenges will set precedence not just in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia, but to other states as well, including California.

**3:30PM PST – UPDATE: The Epoch Times just reported, “More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.”

“Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date.’