Why can’t Sacramento be honest? On the June ballot they are giving us a $4 billion bond—meaning we have to be taxed $8 billion to pay it back. Then on the November ballot we will have a $9 billion bond, meaning $18 billion in taxes, for parks and water. Why not be honest and put them all on the same ballot—or combine them. Maybe they think we are not smart enough to know we are been bonded to economic death—or to Arizona or Texas? “Primarily backed by farmers, water districts and conservation groups, the ballot initiative would split funding between each of their priorities, distributing $3 billion to water quality improvement projects, $3 billion to watersheds and fisheries, and about $1 billion to protect habitats. The rest of the funding, about $2 billion, would be divvied up between water delivery and storage projects. The initiative became the first to have its signatures verified for the November ballot this year. Jerry Meral, a former Brown administration water official best known for helping develop the Delta Tunnels plan, authored the measure. He has been attempting to qualify a water bond since at least 2015.” The guy behind the $9 billion ($18 billion including interest) is the same person behind the second largest scam in California history—the Delta Tunnel—that s enough information for me to vote NO.

California Voters Will Consider Two Water Bonds This Election Cycle

Ben Bradford, Capitol Public Radio, 4/25/18

Two different water bonds are set to appear on the California ballot this election season, after a $9 billion measure gathered enough signatures to qualify in November, according to the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday.

Primarily backed by farmers, water districts and conservation groups, the ballot initiative would split funding between each of their priorities, distributing $3 billion to water quality improvement projects, $3 billion to watersheds and fisheries, and about $1 billion to protect habitats. The rest of the funding, about $2 billion, would be divvied up between water delivery and storage projects.

The initiative became the first to have its signatures verified for the November ballot this year.

Jerry Meral, a former Brown administration water official best known for helping develop the Delta Tunnels plan, authored the measure. He has been attempting to qualify a water bondsince at least 2015.

The Legislature has already put a $4 billion bond on the June ballot to fund parks, water and climate change preparedness, with about $1.2 billion for water projects. Voters also previously approved a $7.5 billion water bond in 2014.