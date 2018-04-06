California Weighs Proposals to Trap Families in Unsafe, Failing Schools

By

AB 2916 will force parents to get a teaching credential—which could take several years and cost thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill (AB) 2926 would create a new state-level advisory committee to consider imposing additional requirements on homeschools. The bill directs the new committee to consider mandating new health and safety inspections of homeschools, specific curriculum standards, and required credentialing or certification of parents. As sweeping as such mandates would be, the bill further states that proposals would not be limited to those categories.

Pacific Justice Institute, 4/6/2018

In the wake of school shootings, dismal test scores, and politically-charged protests in public schools, many families are fleeing. Now, lawmakers want to drag them back under state control.

Sacramento, CA—A bill making its way through the California Legislature is raising alarms in the homeschool community, and prompting concerns about misplaced legislative priorities.

Assembly Bill (AB) 2926 would create a new state-level advisory committee to consider imposing additional requirements on homeschools. The bill directs the new committee to consider mandating new health and safety inspections of homeschools, specific curriculum standards, and required credentialing or certification of parents. As sweeping as such mandates would be, the bill further states that proposals would not be limited to those categories.

“It’s astounding,” commented Brad Dacus, president of Pacific Justice Institute (PJI). “These lawmakers just don’t get it. Families are fleeing the failed public schools because they have proved to be unsafe, ineffective, and ideologically-driven. Instead of fixing these glaring problems, lawmakers want to impose more mindless mandates and limit educational choice.”

The PJI—Center for Public Policy (PJI-CPP) sent a detailed letter of opposition this week to AB 2926. The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the Assembly Education Committee on April 11 at 1:30 p.m. PJI-CPP is encouraging homeschooling families in California to contact their Assembly Members and attend the hearing on April 11.