California: Where the Public Health ‘Science’ Is Destroying the State

The public lost trust in politicians and public health /officials who issue arbitrary restrictions

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/27/20

Politicizing the coronavirus made it deadly for many, and created mass chaos. No one really knows what to do. Can we go anywhere? Is hugging a friend allowed? Is a mask required outdoors? Which stores are open? Why?

The rules have changed so many times that the public lost trust in politicians and public health officials who issue the arbitrary restrictions, and especially now that the number of “infections” appears to be growing.

If lockdowns, business closures, and masks work, then why is the governor reporting more and more “cases?”

California’s lockstep media has lately reported breathlessly and non-stop that the state’s hospitals are being overrun with coronavirus patients.

“California officials are desperate to reverse an unprecedented flood of new coronavirus cases up and down the state, and even their critics acknowledge the impossibility of the situation,” the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month.

But wait… isn’t that what California’s public health officials want? More “cases?” They and Gov. Gavin Newsom ramped up COVID testing, and have used the increased number of “cases” as justification of the now 9-month lockdown, while creating near hysteria in many.

The massive credibility issue in California is a top-down problem. The only way for politicians (Gov. Newsom and Mayors) and public health officials to gain credibility is to abide by the rules they have imposed on the 40 million California residents, and share the difficulties they’ve inflicted through their orders.

From cutting off access to the state’s beaches and parks, to closing restaurants, “non-essential” businesses, personal services including gyms and hair and nail salons, to losing income, the governor, his top staff, state and local department heads and Mayors all should have to share in the pain.

The governor showed us through his actions there was no evidence that outdoor dining poses any risk. Public health officials, including CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, have admitted that they had no science proving this. Dining in a restaurant is so dangerous that Gov. Newsom and Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl were caught dining in restaurants after ordering restaurant dining banned.

California’s entertainment industry has been given exemptions to operate during the COVID lockdown, thanks to efforts by lobbyists close to Gov. Gavin Newsom. If industries can buy themselves an exemption from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, then there is no real deadly pandemic.

This is what is known as “political theater,” failed, incongruous, deceitful, and now disastrous policies.

The “flu season” every year typically lasts October through March because people spend more time indoors for much of the winter and infect each other.

Infectious disease specialists and doctors say there is no evidence that lockdowns are effective or that mask mandates do anything except make the wearer feel more secure and comfortable. Even doctors and nurses with full access to Personal Protective Equipment and N95 masks contract the virus. It’s a contagious virus… and the survival rate is still 99.98%.

Again, why are state and local government employees still being paid their salaries when the governor and Mayors ordered small businesses to close? We aren’t advocating cutting off government employees’ salaries, rather only trying to give the lockdown orders perspective. If a clerk in a law office was let go, then why not a clerk at the California Air Resources Board? No one knows what they do anyway. With so many courts closed down, why is the California Department of Justice working full time? Are their lawyers and clerks more important and more “essential” than a private law firm’s lawyers and clerks?

Why aren’t all teachers back in the classroom? Some teachers are – private schools and some Charter schools are back in session. Why not public schools?

Why are playgrounds closed?

Why are churches closed?

Why are malls open but boutiques closed?

Why are airports open and airlines flying at capacity with passengers packed in like sardines, but Californians are not allowed to sit inside a restaurant and eat dinner with friends? Are strangers on a plane less contagious? Why can people travel by airplane but the governor and Mayors ordered residents to cancel Christmas gatherings?

Why were Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests and occupations allowed, and re-open-the-state protests shut down?

Why can’t we get the real breakdown on hospitals’ bed and ICU capacity? How many are really in the ICU for covid, or for the seasonal flu, or pneumonia, or other health issues? Why has the seasonal flu all but disappeared this year?

Why do California residents distrust the information being parsed out by public health officials? Largely because they’ve been lying all along. This is government at its abusive worst.

Who made the decision to lock healthy people down as the only way to deal with this contagious virus? A friend posited a scenario: Imagine if state and local governments ordered lockdowns during the 1980’s HIV-AIDS crisis. National Institute of Health’s Dr. Anthony Fauci spread the lie back then that the disease was spreading into the heterosexual community as well as rampant in the gay community. He claimed that AIDS could be transmissible by “routine close contact.”

Just imagine if the government ordered a lockdown then. Why now?