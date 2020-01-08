By

The Democrats have found a way to end homelessness in California. They have also found a way to massively raise taxes—and force millions to leave the State—if they do not want to live in government housing. “Newly amended legislation by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey) would declare that “it is the policy of the state that every child and family has the right to housing.” That would entail providing public assistance to children and families on the brink of homelessness, including help with rent and eviction defense, and, if necessary, finding them emergency and permanent housing. Carrying out that idea could be logistically difficult given a severe shortfall of housing. It could also be politically tenuous because of the potential cost as California grapples with soaring numbers of homeless residents. But Burke said she was convinced of the idea’s effectiveness during a fact-finding trip to New York City, which has a legally enforceable right to shelter.” Los Angeles is proving condo’s, costing $700,000 to the homeless—imagine, Statewide this cost of giving a home to every homeless person! Can you afford it? Instead end high taxes, repeal the job killing AB 5, cut unneeded regulations—then the need for government subsidies and give aways will not be needed. In fact, Sacramento has create the problem—this State has 50% of the nations homeless.. Government created the problem—and the solution makes it worse. Ready to call U-Haul?

California will consider ‘right to housing’ legislation this year

By JEREMY B. WHITE, Politico, 1/6/20

SACRAMENTO — California legislators will consider creating a legal right to housing for children and families, a potentially monumental shift that echoes a recommendation from the co-chairs of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s task force on homelessness.

Newly amended legislation by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey) would declare that “it is the policy of the state that every child and family has the right to housing.” That would entail providing public assistance to children and families on the brink of homelessness, including help with rent and eviction defense, and, if necessary, finding them emergency and permanent housing.

Carrying out that idea could be logistically difficult given a severe shortfall of housing. It could also be politically tenuous because of the potential cost as California grapples with soaring numbers of homeless residents. But Burke said she was convinced of the idea’s effectiveness during a fact-finding trip to New York City, which has a legally enforceable right to shelter.

“It is $81,000 a year to incarcerate a person; for a two-bedroom apartment, it’s $25,000 a year,” she said in an interview. “It is not just morally incumbent on us to provide a right to housing but financially it is the responsible thing to do.”

While Burke said the legislation purposefully focuses on children and families, she said she hopes to eventually expand the policy so that “everyone would have a right to housing.”

Los Angeles Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, appointed by Newsom to lead a homelessness task force, have embraced a right to shelter as a critical tool for addressing the issue.

But Newsom, who has made housing a centerpiece of his agenda, has declined to endorse the idea.

“It’s the start of a very different debate in California,” Steinberg told POLITICO in an interview Monday. He added that while his task force’s forthcoming proposal differs somewhat from Burke’s bill, “we are on the complete same page in saying that it is far past the time when it is OK to continue to see alleviating homelessness as voluntary or optional. It has to be mandatory.”