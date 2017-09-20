By

Great news—as if it mattered. California will be protecting and hiding, financing and promoting more than one million illegal aliens. But, we won’t stop the non-existent Federal raids on marijuana shops. Go to almost any city and medical marijuana is sold. On January 1, 2018, recreational pot will be sold—and the Feds will not be raiding these places. So, though a bill to make California safe from the Feds for pot smokers did not pass, no one will notice the difference, pass or fail. “Authored by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) and co-sponsored by several Bay Area Democrats, the measure would have prohibited California police and sheriff departments from using their resources to assist a federal agency in investigating, detaining, reporting or arresting Californians for marijuana-related activity permitted under state law. Although opposed by various law enforcement associations, it is possible the bill could be revived next year, when California’s recreational marijuana market is scheduled to be fully operational. The proposal has passed the Assembly.” Like casinos, marijuana is everywhere.

California will not be “sanctuary state” for pot

CalMatters, 9/18/17

A controversial bill that would have barred state and local law enforcement from helping the federal government prosecute marijuana offenses stalled in the California Legislature.

Unlike the “sanctuary state” immigration legislation to which it was often compared, the measure, AB 1578, failed to clear the state Senate before lawmakers adjourned for the year last week.

Authored by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) and co-sponsored by several Bay Area Democrats, the measure would have prohibited California police and sheriff departments from using their resources to assist a federal agency in investigating, detaining, reporting or arresting Californians for marijuana-related activity permitted under state law. Although opposed by various law enforcement associations, it is possible the bill could be revived next year, when California’s recreational marijuana market is scheduled to be fully operational. The proposal has passed the Assembly.

Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I illicit substance under federal law, along with drugs like heroin and LSD. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has frequently indicated that he would like the Department of Justice to resume cannabis prosecutions.

California lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on Congress to reclassify cannabis to allow for more medicinal research. Introduced by state Sen. Jeff Stone, a Republican from Temecula, the bipartisan resolution also requested that Congress allow banks and other private companies to legally participate in marijuana-related commerce.