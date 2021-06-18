By

Does Gavin Newsom think we are so dumb as to believe that language is more important than action? What difference if you can it a passport or a verification system? Either way it creates more bullying for forcing people to take an experimental vaccine—something that is illegal. All the $50,000 lottery “winners”, theme park tickets given out, vacations awarded still goes to the proposition that if the vaccine was so good, why the bullying, the lies and the bribes? So, Newsom is going to create a data base for your employer or Costco to enter into to, to see if you took the vaccine? This system is being developed by the same people that created the DMV system that does not work, the EDD system that has destroyed lives. Of course, Biden did not list Newsom verification system as one of the 16 Putin should not create a cyberattack on. So, hackers can hack not the system. Finally, what if you took the vaccine in Arizona, but live in California—you would not be in the Newsom system. Just another boondoggle to make people feel good, while wasting money, is inaccurate and invades your privacy. If someone asks me if I have taken the vaccine, in order to enter a store, plane or movie theater, I will ask them a question: “Do you have an STD? Could you show me the database to prove you don’t”. Now stop asking me private questions.”

California will soon have a COVID-19 vaccine verification system — but it’s not a passport

Herb Scribner, msn, 6/17/21

California will soon have an electronic COVID-19 verification program — which is definitely, totally not a COVID-19 passport.

What is the California COVID-19 verification policy?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that the state would add a new electronic verification system so people can show whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

“It’s not a passport, it’s not a requirement, it’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version, so you’ll hear more about that in the next couple of days,” he said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Newsom said the verification would be an electronic version of the COVID-19 vaccine card.

In theory, you would need to download an app on your phone, create an account, upload your vaccine information and show a QR code when you enter a place that needs COVID-19 vaccine verification, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

(Just a note here — when I got my COVID-19 vaccine in February (#TeamModerna), the officials there told me to snap a photo of my vaccine card with my phone. So this is essentially that process, but with an app.)

Vaccine passports, explained

There has been concern about the potential of vaccine passports, which, in theory, would allow people to show they’re vaccinated in order to attend specific events or visit specific locations.

Florida and Texas both placed bans and limits on vaccination certificates and programs, forbidding businesses to require them.

“Vaccine passports are now prohibited in the Lone Star State,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

As the Deseret News reported, Utah has barred state and local governments from having a “vaccine passport.” Even the Biden administration has suggested there won’t be any such passports in Washington, D.C.

But we’ve seen some similar moves as California. For example, New York has a voluntary digital pass called the “Excelsior Pass,” which shows people’s COVID-19 vaccine status or COVID-19 test results needed before entering an event, according to The New York Times.

So it’s working for some, not working for others. But it appears California will try out a similar program soon.

“Honestly, it’s very confusing,” Brian Hollien, president of Salt Lake City-based Morris Murdock Travel, told the Deseret News. “There is great confusion regarding the need for vaccine passports.”