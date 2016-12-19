California WINS AGAIN!! Worst State in Nation for Drivers—Be Proud

By

California has the highest taxes, highest cost of housing, water and energy in the nation. Now we can be proud that we have the worst roads for drivers in the nation. “To rank the best and worst states for drivers, we looked at a number of criteria to capture the overall experience of being behind the wheel in each state, including:

Look at the list below—you will find California at #50. Be proud, it will get worse—and you get to pay for the bad roads, since road money is going to bike lanes, walking and horse trails, instead of fixing our roads. Angry yet? What are you going to do about it.

By Claes Bell, CFA, Bankrate.com, 12/19/16

Driving and car ownership occupy a lot of space in Americans’ waking hours and budgets. Each year American drivers spend an average of 17,600 minutes — the equivalent of 12 full days — in their cars, and the average annual cost of owning and operating a vehicle is currently $8,558, according to AAA.

Whether you come out on the high side of those averages and bear the associated burdens has much to do with where you live. In Iowa, the average commute time is just 19 minutes, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures; in New Jersey, it’s more than a half-hour.

And it’s not just time that’s at stake: In Iowa, you’re going to pay an average of $647 a year for car insurance. In Jersey? It’s $1,300, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Numbers like those point to big differences in the real-world experiences of drivers.

How we ranked the states

To rank the best and worst states for drivers, we looked at a number of criteria to capture the overall experience of being behind the wheel in each state, including:

Average commute times, from the census.

Average annual auto insurance costs, from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Estimated average annual spending on fuel, using data from the Oil Price Information Service and the Department of Transportation.

Average cost of a car repair, from CarMD.

Rate of car thefts relative to population, from the FBI.

Motor vehicle deaths relative to miles driven, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For each state, we assigned a score of 0-10 on each of these criteria based on the data, then added them up to create overall scores, with 60 as the maximum.

The top states in our ranking are mostly concentrated in the Midwest and the Northeast and are generally less densely populated and have a lower cost of living than the states on the bottom. The bottom of the list is a bit of a mishmash: It includes Southern states like Florida and Louisiana as well as densely populated East Coast states.

Best and worst states for drivers Rank State Commute time (minutes) Insurance cost (annual) Gasoline spending (annual) Average cost of a repair Car thefts per 100K people Car fatalities per 100M miles driven Total score 1 Iowa 19.0 $648 $1,118 $358 139.0 1.0 48.0 2 Ohio 23.4 $709 $1,058 $356 148.4 0.9 46.2 3 Maine 24.0 $672 $1,219 $361 61.2 0.9 46.1 4 Wisconsin 22.0 $673 $1,170 $357 190.3 0.8 45.9 5 Vermont 23.0 $723 $1,295 $391 28.4 0.6 45.2 6 Minnesota 23.4 $791 $1,145 $385 145.4 0.6 43.1 7 South Dakota 16.9 $675 $1,208 $370 138.4 1.5 42.4 8 New Hampshire 27.6 $757 $1,069 $389 67.0 0.7 42.2 9 Indiana 23.3 $713 $1,315 $356 204.2 0.9 42.0 10 Nebraska 18.4 $736 $1,160 $373 211.0 1.2 41.8 11 Illinois 28.8 $810 $956 $372 137.3 0.9 40.8 12 Kansas 19.0 $788 $1,110 $369 238.9 1.3 40.1 13 Idaho 20.5 $651 $1,148 $408 113.1 1.2 40.1 14 Michigan 24.4 $1,135 $1,098 $354 158.9 0.9 38.3 15 Virginia 28.2 $776 $996 $409 96.8 0.9 37.8 16 Pennsylvania 26.8 $912 $922 $381 94.8 1.2 37.7 17 North Carolina 24.3 $719 $1,151 $395 133.8 1.2 37.4 18 Massachusetts 29.7 $1,004 $946 $401 118.8 0.6 37.2 19 Missouri 23.6 $797 $1,196 $369 279.4 1.1 36.9 20 Rhode Island 24.7 $1,157 $819 $417 131.5 0.7 35.8 21 Utah 21.3 $814 $1,084 $408 290.6 0.9 35.4 22 Tennessee 24.8 $780 $1,107 $385 195.0 1.3 35.0 23 Oregon 23.6 $819 $1,077 $404 261.8 1.0 34.3 24 Arkansas 22.1 $835 $1,164 $391 193.8 1.4 34.3 25 Oklahoma 21.4 $882 $1,265 $370 267.2 1.4 33.5 26 New York 33.1 $1,241 $793 $389 77.4 0.8 33.3 27 Kentucky 23.3 $870 $1,173 $390 175.9 1.4 33.2 28 Alabama 24.6 $790 $1,358 $383 212.7 1.3 33.2 29 West Virginia 25.5 $994 $1,168 $374 121.4 1.4 33.0 30 Arizona 25.1 $926 $1,025 $386 245.8 1.2 33.0 31 North Dakota 16.6 $692 $1,559 $419 209.1 1.3 32.9 32 Connecticut 26.4 $1,075 $1,032 $416 176.5 0.8 31.8 33 Colorado 25.4 $854 $987 $416 293.2 1.0 31.5 34 Washington 27.1 $901 $1,036 $408 374.7 0.8 30.2 35 Mississippi 24.3 $903 $1,320 $391 141.8 1.5 30.1 36 South Carolina 24.2 $868 $1,002 $389 264.9 1.7 29.9 37 Texas 26.3 $1,024 $904 $386 245.7 1.5 29.7 38 Alaska 19.2 $1,062 $917 $407 277.1 1.5 29.7 39 Delaware 26.0 $1,140 $1,107 $398 124.9 1.3 29.6 40 Montana 18.0 $824 $1,330 $416 234.1 1.6 29.3 41 Hawaii 27.4 $867 $1,029 $404 403.7 0.9 29.2 42 Florida 27.0 $1,154 $1,093 $387 200.6 1.2 28.5 43 New Jersey 31.3 $1,300 $863 $419 131.5 0.7 28.4 44 Georgia 28.0 $923 $1,166 $410 259.2 1.0 28.4 45 Maryland 32.6 $1,048 $1,049 $419 218.9 0.8 27.1 46 Wyoming 19.0 $793 $1,831 $428 101.0 1.6 26.0 47 Louisiana 25.3 $1,286 $1,049 $381 208.6 1.5 25.8 48 Nevada 24.2 $1,047 $1,174 $400 392.7 1.2 25.7 49 New Mexico 21.7 $883 $1,319 $405 408.9 1.5 24.0 50 California 28.9 $895 $1,260 $435 436.8 0.9 21.0 National Average 24.3 $887 $1,127 $392 199.6 1.1 34.6

Why some states treat drivers better than others

A number of different factors can contribute to the challenges some states throw at drivers, says Joseph Kane, an associate fellow at the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program.

Demographics can play a role. States with high population density will generally present more congestion and other obstacles for motorists.

But policy decisions do make a difference, Kane says, and not in the ways you might think. For example, grueling, time-consuming commutes aren’t necessarily a sign of underinvestment in road-building. Congested roads may be the norm in states that feature lots of urban sprawl, or where workers are being pushed farther out of urban centers.

And, the answer for long commutes may not be in building more roads, but in providing public transportation options to alleviate some of the strains on highways, Kane says.

Kane points to Atlanta, where voters approved a half-cent sales tax to expand rapid transit, in part, to help relieve traffic issues. Georgia has the eighth worst commute times of all the states, according to the 2015 census data we used, and that can put pressure on family budgets.

“Transportation is the second highest household expenditure category next to housing,” Kane says, so providing lower-cost options is a big issue in gridlocked cities. The alternative? “A greater burden on individuals to bear those costs of a system that has been subsidized for a very long time around just the automobile.”

Rural states have issues, too

It’s not just urban states that present problems for drivers — rural states have their challenges as well, particularly around safety, says Jacob Nelson, director of traffic safety advocacy and research at AAA.

Rural roads with few safety features like dividers or rumble strips are the most dangerous, he says. What’s more, drivers in those areas may not be as attentive, or as likely to use a seatbelt, or as prepared to encounter law enforcement officers or other cars on the road. All of that raises the risk of highway fatalities in places like South Carolina, Wyoming and Montana, states that top NHTSA’s statistics for roadway deaths per 100,000 miles driven, a measure we used to assess safety.

“These are more dangerous roads — it’s where 56 percent of all highway fatalities occur,” Nelson says. “The roads themselves are not as forgiving. If you run off the road and hit a tree or something like that, there’s no guardrail to protect you, and it’s very easy to cross the center line and have a head-on collision.”

In a weird way, urban states’ bumper-to-bumper traffic actually helps to keep drivers safe.

“While in congested areas, there are far higher rates of traffic crashes, the severity of those crashes is far lower because people are traveling more slowly, so they tend to be more fender bender-type things,” Nelson says.

Not an issue that’s going away

Unfortunately, the overwhelming trend, especially in denser urban areas, is longer and longer commutes and greater and greater distances between where people work and where they live, Kane says.

But if you don’t want to spend so much time and money driving, there may be more options in your future. Increasingly unmanageable traffic and long delays have made states and cities more open to funding alternative transportation projects ranging from rapid transit to bike lanes.

That’s “giving people in many places that were purely car-centric just a few years past” a broader range of options for getting around, he says.