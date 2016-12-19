California WINS AGAIN!! Worst State in Nation for Drivers—Be Proud

California has the highest taxes, highest cost of housing, water and energy in the nation. Now we can be proud that we have the worst roads for drivers in the nation.
Look at the list below—you will find California at #50. Be proud, it will get worse—and you get to pay for the bad roads, since road money is going to bike lanes, walking and horse trails, instead of fixing our roads. Angry yet? What are you going to do about it.
The best and worst states for drivers: See how each state measures up
By Claes Bell, CFA, Bankrate.com, 12/19/16
Driving and car ownership occupy a lot of space in Americans’ waking hours and budgets. Each year American drivers spend an average of 17,600 minutes — the equivalent of 12 full days — in their cars, and the average annual cost of owning and operating a vehicle is currently $8,558, according to AAA.
Whether you come out on the high side of those averages and bear the associated burdens has much to do with where you live. In Iowa, the average commute time is just 19 minutes, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures; in New Jersey, it’s more than a half-hour.
And it’s not just time that’s at stake: In Iowa, you’re going to pay an average of $647 a year for car insurance. In Jersey? It’s $1,300, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Numbers like those point to big differences in the real-world experiences of drivers.
How we ranked the states
To rank the best and worst states for drivers, we looked at a number of criteria to capture the overall experience of being behind the wheel in each state, including:
- Average commute times, from the census.
- Average annual auto insurance costs, from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
- Estimated average annual spending on fuel, using data from the Oil Price Information Service and the Department of Transportation.
- Average cost of a car repair, from CarMD.
- Rate of car thefts relative to population, from the FBI.
- Motor vehicle deaths relative to miles driven, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For each state, we assigned a score of 0-10 on each of these criteria based on the data, then added them up to create overall scores, with 60 as the maximum.
The top states in our ranking are mostly concentrated in the Midwest and the Northeast and are generally less densely populated and have a lower cost of living than the states on the bottom. The bottom of the list is a bit of a mishmash: It includes Southern states like Florida and Louisiana as well as densely populated East Coast states.
|
Best and worst states for drivers
|Rank
|State
|Commute time (minutes)
|Insurance cost (annual)
|Gasoline spending (annual)
|Average cost of a repair
|Car thefts per 100K people
|Car fatalities per 100M miles driven
|Total score
|1
|Iowa
|19.0
|$648
|$1,118
|$358
|139.0
|1.0
|48.0
|2
|Ohio
|23.4
|$709
|$1,058
|$356
|148.4
|0.9
|46.2
|3
|Maine
|24.0
|$672
|$1,219
|$361
|61.2
|0.9
|46.1
|4
|Wisconsin
|22.0
|$673
|$1,170
|$357
|190.3
|0.8
|45.9
|5
|Vermont
|23.0
|$723
|$1,295
|$391
|28.4
|0.6
|45.2
|6
|Minnesota
|23.4
|$791
|$1,145
|$385
|145.4
|0.6
|43.1
|7
|South Dakota
|16.9
|$675
|$1,208
|$370
|138.4
|1.5
|42.4
|8
|New Hampshire
|27.6
|$757
|$1,069
|$389
|67.0
|0.7
|42.2
|9
|Indiana
|23.3
|$713
|$1,315
|$356
|204.2
|0.9
|42.0
|10
|Nebraska
|18.4
|$736
|$1,160
|$373
|211.0
|1.2
|41.8
|11
|Illinois
|28.8
|$810
|$956
|$372
|137.3
|0.9
|40.8
|12
|Kansas
|19.0
|$788
|$1,110
|$369
|238.9
|1.3
|40.1
|13
|Idaho
|20.5
|$651
|$1,148
|$408
|113.1
|1.2
|40.1
|14
|Michigan
|24.4
|$1,135
|$1,098
|$354
|158.9
|0.9
|38.3
|15
|Virginia
|28.2
|$776
|$996
|$409
|96.8
|0.9
|37.8
|16
|Pennsylvania
|26.8
|$912
|$922
|$381
|94.8
|1.2
|37.7
|17
|North Carolina
|24.3
|$719
|$1,151
|$395
|133.8
|1.2
|37.4
|18
|Massachusetts
|29.7
|$1,004
|$946
|$401
|118.8
|0.6
|37.2
|19
|Missouri
|23.6
|$797
|$1,196
|$369
|279.4
|1.1
|36.9
|20
|Rhode Island
|24.7
|$1,157
|$819
|$417
|131.5
|0.7
|35.8
|21
|Utah
|21.3
|$814
|$1,084
|$408
|290.6
|0.9
|35.4
|22
|Tennessee
|24.8
|$780
|$1,107
|$385
|195.0
|1.3
|35.0
|23
|Oregon
|23.6
|$819
|$1,077
|$404
|261.8
|1.0
|34.3
|24
|Arkansas
|22.1
|$835
|$1,164
|$391
|193.8
|1.4
|34.3
|25
|Oklahoma
|21.4
|$882
|$1,265
|$370
|267.2
|1.4
|33.5
|26
|New York
|33.1
|$1,241
|$793
|$389
|77.4
|0.8
|33.3
|27
|Kentucky
|23.3
|$870
|$1,173
|$390
|175.9
|1.4
|33.2
|28
|Alabama
|24.6
|$790
|$1,358
|$383
|212.7
|1.3
|33.2
|29
|West Virginia
|25.5
|$994
|$1,168
|$374
|121.4
|1.4
|33.0
|30
|Arizona
|25.1
|$926
|$1,025
|$386
|245.8
|1.2
|33.0
|31
|North Dakota
|16.6
|$692
|$1,559
|$419
|209.1
|1.3
|32.9
|32
|Connecticut
|26.4
|$1,075
|$1,032
|$416
|176.5
|0.8
|31.8
|33
|Colorado
|25.4
|$854
|$987
|$416
|293.2
|1.0
|31.5
|34
|Washington
|27.1
|$901
|$1,036
|$408
|374.7
|0.8
|30.2
|35
|Mississippi
|24.3
|$903
|$1,320
|$391
|141.8
|1.5
|30.1
|36
|South Carolina
|24.2
|$868
|$1,002
|$389
|264.9
|1.7
|29.9
|37
|Texas
|26.3
|$1,024
|$904
|$386
|245.7
|1.5
|29.7
|38
|Alaska
|19.2
|$1,062
|$917
|$407
|277.1
|1.5
|29.7
|39
|Delaware
|26.0
|$1,140
|$1,107
|$398
|124.9
|1.3
|29.6
|40
|Montana
|18.0
|$824
|$1,330
|$416
|234.1
|1.6
|29.3
|41
|Hawaii
|27.4
|$867
|$1,029
|$404
|403.7
|0.9
|29.2
|42
|Florida
|27.0
|$1,154
|$1,093
|$387
|200.6
|1.2
|28.5
|43
|New Jersey
|31.3
|$1,300
|$863
|$419
|131.5
|0.7
|28.4
|44
|Georgia
|28.0
|$923
|$1,166
|$410
|259.2
|1.0
|28.4
|45
|Maryland
|32.6
|$1,048
|$1,049
|$419
|218.9
|0.8
|27.1
|46
|Wyoming
|19.0
|$793
|$1,831
|$428
|101.0
|1.6
|26.0
|47
|Louisiana
|25.3
|$1,286
|$1,049
|$381
|208.6
|1.5
|25.8
|48
|Nevada
|24.2
|$1,047
|$1,174
|$400
|392.7
|1.2
|25.7
|49
|New Mexico
|21.7
|$883
|$1,319
|$405
|408.9
|1.5
|24.0
|50
|California
|28.9
|$895
|$1,260
|$435
|436.8
|0.9
|21.0
|National Average
|24.3
|$887
|$1,127
|$392
|199.6
|1.1
|34.6
Sources: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the FBI, CarMD, Oil Price Information Service, U.S. Department of Transportation, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, U.S. Census Bureau
Why some states treat drivers better than others
A number of different factors can contribute to the challenges some states throw at drivers, says Joseph Kane, an associate fellow at the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program.
Demographics can play a role. States with high population density will generally present more congestion and other obstacles for motorists.
But policy decisions do make a difference, Kane says, and not in the ways you might think. For example, grueling, time-consuming commutes aren’t necessarily a sign of underinvestment in road-building. Congested roads may be the norm in states that feature lots of urban sprawl, or where workers are being pushed farther out of urban centers.
And, the answer for long commutes may not be in building more roads, but in providing public transportation options to alleviate some of the strains on highways, Kane says.
Kane points to Atlanta, where voters approved a half-cent sales tax to expand rapid transit, in part, to help relieve traffic issues. Georgia has the eighth worst commute times of all the states, according to the 2015 census data we used, and that can put pressure on family budgets.
“Transportation is the second highest household expenditure category next to housing,” Kane says, so providing lower-cost options is a big issue in gridlocked cities. The alternative? “A greater burden on individuals to bear those costs of a system that has been subsidized for a very long time around just the automobile.”
Rural states have issues, too
It’s not just urban states that present problems for drivers — rural states have their challenges as well, particularly around safety, says Jacob Nelson, director of traffic safety advocacy and research at AAA.
Rural roads with few safety features like dividers or rumble strips are the most dangerous, he says. What’s more, drivers in those areas may not be as attentive, or as likely to use a seatbelt, or as prepared to encounter law enforcement officers or other cars on the road. All of that raises the risk of highway fatalities in places like South Carolina, Wyoming and Montana, states that top NHTSA’s statistics for roadway deaths per 100,000 miles driven, a measure we used to assess safety.
“These are more dangerous roads — it’s where 56 percent of all highway fatalities occur,” Nelson says. “The roads themselves are not as forgiving. If you run off the road and hit a tree or something like that, there’s no guardrail to protect you, and it’s very easy to cross the center line and have a head-on collision.”
In a weird way, urban states’ bumper-to-bumper traffic actually helps to keep drivers safe.
“While in congested areas, there are far higher rates of traffic crashes, the severity of those crashes is far lower because people are traveling more slowly, so they tend to be more fender bender-type things,” Nelson says.
Not an issue that’s going away
Unfortunately, the overwhelming trend, especially in denser urban areas, is longer and longer commutes and greater and greater distances between where people work and where they live, Kane says.
But if you don’t want to spend so much time and money driving, there may be more options in your future. Increasingly unmanageable traffic and long delays have made states and cities more open to funding alternative transportation projects ranging from rapid transit to bike lanes.
That’s “giving people in many places that were purely car-centric just a few years past” a broader range of options for getting around, he says.
We also rank 50th in educating our children. Folks, wakeup, This is crisis time. The process needs to be changed if it is not working.
Cars Are Basic(tm) read through this report. One item jumped off the page was Atlanta. Go back to the 1990’s and see what Atlanta did in traffic management. They bought the bike, bus, and train propaganda and as a result they “intentionally” refused to expand and make efficient their primary commuter routes and freeways. They boasted to every tourist how “progressive” (sound familiar) their planning is and how the rest of the nation will follow.
Well unfortunately places like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, etc. are doing the same thing.
Everyone needs to look at Atlanta as the poster child for transportation failure. The touted “goals” have not meet the “outcomes.” Now because of intentional planning they are faced with $ Billions in transportation costs and a failed patch work transportation grid.
Are you listening California, Washington, Oregon, and the rest?
It still continues to amaze that a group of people that are so wrong are still totally absolutely certain that they are right. Even the failed result hitting them in the face every day fails to convince them of the folly of their decisions. This is brainwashing at its NTh degree.Just give us more money an everythins gonna’ be awright.