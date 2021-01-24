By

Despite improving from 27.5% last week to 37.3% this week, California is "dead last," as SFGate.com reported Friday: Thursday's update to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker shows that the national rate increased from 38.8% last week to 48.6% this week. Last week's 50th-ranked state was Alabama, which saw its usage rate jump from 21.2% to 41.1% week-over-week. For reference, California was ranked 49th last week.

California Worst State at Vaccine Distribution

Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Joel B. Pollak , Breitbart, 1/22/21

This week, the 49th, 48th and 47th ranked states in order are Minnesota (39.8%), Virginia (40.2%) and Alabama (41.1%). The top three states are North Dakota (82.8%), West Virginia (73.0%) and New Mexico (68.6%).

Of the nation’s six largest states, California remains the only one with a usage rate below 40%, as was the case last week. Three have since crossed the 50% threshold this week.

California has become the epicenter of this winter’s coronavirus wave. Though there was some improvement over the past week, the COVID-19 crisis — fueled by a new, more easily transmissible strain of the virus first discovered in the United Kingdom — continues.

The state government, however, is flush with cash. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently reported that the state expects to have a $15 billion surplus this year despite the economic crisis — so much cash, in fact, that it may be required to refund some to taxpayers by law.