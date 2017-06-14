California: You can’t afford to live here

By

You can’t afford to live here

Central Valley Business Times, 6/13/17

New report shows impact of rental costs compared to wages

California is third-worst in the nation

California: Nice place to visit, but if all you make is the minimum wage, move along, buddy, you can’t afford to live here.

A new report says that in California, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,608 and to afford this level of rent and utilities — without paying more than 30 percent of income on housing — a household must earn $5,359 monthly or $64,311 annually. Assuming a 40-hour workweek, 52 weeks per year, this level of income translates into an hourly “housing wage” of $30.92 an hour, says the report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

For those who might harbor thoughts of living in San Francisco, a minimum hourly wage of $58.04 is needed there.

So welcome to the Central Valley, the last part of the California where housing might be considered “affordable” for low-wage workers.

Here are the figures from the National Low Income Housing Coalition for the hourly wages needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the metropolitan statistical areas listed. Following the hourly wage is the average monthly rent for that two-bedroom charmer.

Bakersfield, $16.23 ($844)

Chico, $17.75 ($923)

Fresno, $17.06 ($887)

Hanford-Corcoran, $15.44 ($803)

Madera, $17.17 ($893)

Merced, $14.92 ($776)

Modesto, $18.04 ($938)

Sacramento, $19.92 ($1,036)

Stockton, $18.60 ($967)

Visalia-Porterville, $16.79 ($873)

Yolo, $22.60, ($1,175)

Yuba City, $17.04 ($886)

California’s minimum wage is $10.50 an hour. At that rate, a renter needs to work 118 hours a week to afford the rent on the state’s average two-bedroom apartment. Put another way, that’s just under three fulltime jobs.

“Across the nation, millions of America’s families are struggling to pay their rent each month. Growing numbers of low-income seniors, people with disabilities, families with children, and other vulnerable people have more month than money,” writes U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota in the preface to the report.

“The problem is systemic and is reaching almost epidemic proportions. Rents are soaring in every state and community at that same time when most Americans haven’t seen enough of an increase in their paychecks,” he says.