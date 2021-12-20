By

When you see ignorance and stupidity you either tell the person to cut it out—or ignore it. When the ignorant person is the Governor, or just laugh and say, “that politics”. And ignore the demands. If Newsom truly believed the vaccine had ANY value he would demand only the unvaccinated to wear a mask. Yet, the data shows those fully vaccinated still get the virus and many vaccinated spread the virus and get sick with it. It is obvious that Newsom has no trust in either the jab or a mask. Oh, when you put on the mask and go to a deli, can you smell th food? If you can, that is proof the mask is worthless. “The Sacramento Bee reported that no one can figure out who is responsible for enforcing the mask mandate, and that Newsom says he has “faith” in Californians to enforce his mandate themselves, saying that they would “self-enforce”: When asked about the lack of enforcement mechanism for the mandate, which went into effect Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he “has faith” in Californians to follow it, but didn’t provide specifics on what would happen if they didn’t. “I have more faith than you do in the capacity of people to do the right thing. That’s the response,” Newsom told a reporter during a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Glad he has faith people will wear a diaper on their face that is worthless. As I go around the community and State I see more and more people by their actions realizing what a joke the government response to the virus has been. With every story about the fully vaccinated getting the virus or dying, there is less trust and respect for government or its pronouncements. As well there should be.

Californians Are Ignoring Gavin Newsom’s Mask Mandate

Joel B. Pollak , Breitbart, 12/17/21

Californians are ignoring Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide mask mandate, which went into effect Wednesday for most indoor spaces, and is meant to prevent a winter surge of coronavirus cases associated with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Newsom exempted San Francisco — where he used to be mayor of the city — and the surrounding counties, because of the high vaccination rate in the region. But others are just ignoring the mandate.

In Los Angeles County, for example, gyms and restaurants are continuing as before. Podcaster and model Jessica Vaugn tweeted her observations from a party in Hollywood on Thursday night, where patrons were ignoring the new mandate:

The Sacramento Bee reported that no one can figure out who is responsible for enforcing the mask mandate, and that Newsom says he has “faith” in Californians to enforce his mandate themselves, saying that they would “self-enforce”:

When asked about the lack of enforcement mechanism for the mandate, which went into effect Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he “has faith” in Californians to follow it, but didn’t provide specifics on what would happen if they didn’t.

“I have more faith than you do in the capacity of people to do the right thing. That’s the response,” Newsom told a reporter during a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I think people are more capable once they’re given the ‘why’ and the ‘what’ to apply themselves…and I think a lot of people will self-enforce and do the right thing.”

Local government officials say the state hasn’t given any guidance on enforcement, and some local authorities say they won’t enforce the state’s order at all.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has previously said he would not enforce vaccine mandates in his county.