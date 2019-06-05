By

Great news—the Sacramento Democrats have decided to allow us to keep a couple of extra bucks when buying new tires. That does not mean that taxes are not destroying our poor and middle class—but for the time being, you are going to be allowed to keep the two bucks. “California Democrats have proposed several tax-raising bills to the Legislature. Among the items that could see tax or fee increases include oil and gas drilling, firearms, soda, water meters and tires. These things would all be taxed if California Democrats have their way California Democrats have proposed several tax-raising bills to the Legislature. Among the items that could see tax or fee increases include oil and gas drilling, firearms, soda, water meters and tires. A proposal to raise the California tire change fee, which critics called a tax that would hit lower-income residents hardest, has been pulled at the request of its sponsor.” They also killed the soda tax—big deal. In less than a month our gas taxes go up another 5 cents—then on 1/1/20 . We have a tax on our health care—to make sure people buy a policy they do not want or need. Then you have a tax on services worth about $12 billion a year out of your pocket—and the almost passed bill by Sen. Hannah “Taxin” Jackson to raise taxes an eye popping $65 billion—by ending tax incentives and tax credits. Yup, you did save $2 on your next tire purchase.

Californians dodge another tax increase as lawmaker pulls bill opposed by tire dealers

By Andrew Sheeler, Modesto Bee, 5/30/19



A proposal to raise the California tire change fee, which critics called a tax that would hit lower-income residents hardest, has been pulled at the request of its sponsor.

Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, requested that Assembly Bill 755 be shelved on Wednesday.

“We are in the first year of a two year legislative session, and we need more time to work with stakeholders so that we can successfully navigate it through the legislative process and ultimately deliver a solution that many cities need to mitigate stormwater contamination,” Holden said in a statement.

AB 755 was part of a raft of tax increase proposals considered by the Democrat-controlled Legislature this session. The bill would have raised the tire change fee from $1.75 to $3.25, with the estimated $55 million in annual revenue going into the state’s Stormwater Permit Compliance Fund.