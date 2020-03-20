By

Californians Plead with Governor To Suspend AB 5 During Crisis

Kevin Kiley, Medium, 3/19/20

In a single day, hundreds of Californians asked Governor Newsom to exercise his authority under the Emergency Services Act to suspend Assembly Bill 5 during the COVID-19 crisis. At a time when most people can’t work outside the home, the new law is stopping many from working inside the home.

These Californians say suspending AB 5 would help them cope with the emergency conditions, contribute to economy activity, and perform services that would aid in mitigating the spread of the virus:

Shiela: Since I’m in the age demographic forced to self isolate I have nothing but time available that could be spent earning whatever I can transcribing for general, medical and legal industries.

Ildiko: I have 20 years of experience in translating medical docs plus communication on corporate governance, policies and procedures, employee training programs & notifications, safety flyers, posters, etc. I know there is currently a higher demand to provide workers with timely information related to #COVID19 in various languages other than English. In California translators and interpreters are not permitted under #AB5 to assist with this need currently. During a pandemic this goes beyond individual translators and interpreters losing their livelihoods; multitudes of those who would enjoy their services are potentially left in the dark and put in harm’s way.

Megan: I’m a nurse practitioner, not only would it help me but the community that is in crisis.

Karen: It will help me. I know of companies that are looking for contractors to provide video interpreting for telehealth because of the coronavirus. Our health care system is going to be taxed to the limit and even break down, and interpreters are needed to fight this pandemic.

Colleen: I know hundreds of other musicians and gig workers who have straight-up said that between AB5 and the coronavirus, they already know they can’t pay rent come April 1st. I could hire some people to work from home if AB5 were suspended and get money into their hands NOW. I run a Christmas Caroling company, and only about half our repertoire is recorded. Many singers I know have the ability to record from home (with equipment they bought).

Vicki: Suspending AB5, especially during the COVI-19 shut-down, would help me tremendously as an independent interpreter to be able to offer my services to health care facilities or other places in need of Spanish interpretation services. My work has come to an almost complete standstill for medical interpreting since Jan. 1, 2020. Now my work as an immigration interpreter is about to stop completely and I am suddenly left with ZERO income. Help us please.

Kelly: I’m a full-time teacher, but I also teach dance on the side. This would allow me to tutor online and not only help those students who may need it, but also make-up for the extra income I get from dance. As a diabetic my options are limited during this time of self-quarantining and this would be very helpful!

Lauren: An AB 5 suspension would really help my current situation. Finding another job isn’t really an option right now and AB 5 took my steady income as a freelance writer away. If I had that income I could also use it to help others who can’t work right now

Annamaria: I will be able to continue working from home as an English to Hungarian translator. Besides that I am supporting my family as a main money maker, I will be able to continue offering services to clients who work for healthcare and pharma companies and conduct clinical trials between the US and Europe. This is the way I can contribute and serve in public health sector and AB5 makes this very difficult and complicated if not completely impossible.

Molly: The job I finally found to replace my freelance work that I lost in January closed due to COVID 19. In the last month, my wages decreased drastically as business gradually slowed and more people stayed in. I spent January looking for work and felt relieved to finally find a job only to have all of this happen. Overall my earnings have tanked this year. If AB5 were to be suspended, I could resume my freelance work and make up for lost time as a writer. Having this over turned would make a drastic difference for so many people who’s years started off on a rough note when we lost our jobs the first time. Please suspend AB5.

Julia: I’m a certified court reporter who has chosen to work as an independent contractor for more than 15 years. Now that COVID-19 is here, our industry is in a complete upheaval. Like everyone, we’re having to figure out how to proceed and protect everyone’s health, while also figuring out how to satisfy the politicians in Sacramento who have decided to deprive California workers of their choices in the workplace. As I contemplate months of drastically cut or absent income, I implore the government in California to suspend AB5. There has never been a more important time for California workers to have choices about what they do and when and how they work.

Jeremy: I’m the CEO of a 200 person company in San Diego. Suspending AB5 would have a dramatic, life-saving impact on our business.

Nikki: I am an independent contractor who’s livelihood has been cut drastically due to Covid-19 (my business is mostly working with the elderly performing ultrasounds..so they aren’t coming in for routine appts). My pay is going to drop at least 3k a month and now my manager is asking if I fall into this AB5 mess. Although I am not sure as of yet because it’s confusing but if I do, I cannot lose the last little bit of money I will get. This will devastate me and I’m watching it devastate others. Please suspend it until you can fix it. This is an expensive state to live in and some of us are doing all we can to make it…which includes working multiple jobs.

Joseph: I need AB5 repealed because I’ve lost $1000 worth of work per month because of it, and now that the coronavirus has slowed down opportunities for other work, I’m in danger of losing my housing and not being able to pay for my health insurance. I have less money than ever and not one of my clients has made moves to bring me on as a full-time employee, contrary to AB5’s intentions. And I’m not alone. Several friends have reached out to me this week saying they’ve lost out on work opportunities because the client is explicitly stating they won’t hire California-based freelancers.

Gitta:I am an IT consultant for small businesses. I am in isolation currently and was just tested for the coronavirus today. I need to work with a subcontractor to go to my clients’ offices and do the part of the IT support that cannot be done remotely. I have a 4 hour job right now for a client that needs to be done in that client’s office, so they can start working from home when it is done. According to AB5 I would have to hire someone as an employee to do a four hour job. The job is very important because it will allow that small business to start working remotely.

David: With the Covid19 shutdown of our economy, the harsh reality of the plight of business owners is about to become painfully apparent. They will still have to pay their bills, but with many businesses being shut down, many business owners will struggle to survive. And, unlike employees, who can file for unemployment insurance, most business owners do not have that option. They are the ones taking all of the risks, and yet, they are not able to enjoy even the basic protections they are required to provide for employees. Imposing AB5 on many business has been a horrible burden for many. Enforcing it during this Covid 19 crises will simply result in the deaths of many businesses, the loss of work for their workers, the loss of goods and services for their customers, and the loss of tax revenue for the state.

Jeanette: As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker I can no longer provide independent services, including in the health care field.

Karen: If I could get my freelance income back, it would make a huge difference in peace of mind in this crisis. We are on lockdown in Orange County now and I fear for my future.Coronavirus-AB5 is a double whammy of putting people out of work right now.

Abby: My friend Jeff Sherman lives in Petaluma. His main source of income is as a medical transcriptionist — a gig job. He was fired from that job because of AB 5. His second job is also a gig job — as a musician. He has no gigs right now because of COVID-19. He’s also a cancer survivor and must have insurance, which is crazy expensive. His adult daughter is an opera singer, and she is not working either because of the Virus. He is in desperate straits, and suspending AB5 might at least get him his medical transcription job back. I am so worried for him.

Irina: It would help me maintain more clients during this time because my W2 jobs are now on hiatus and one of them (the corporate-run one) is giving us a leave of absence with only minimal pay at the moment (originally the decision had been with no pay).

Linda: My contract with an out-of-state tutoring agency was not renewed because I live in California. People need tutors now that their courses are online and they aren’t going on campus to tutoring centers.

Kymberrly: I work at a tribal casino in San Diego, well, at least until we close on Sunday. As I juggle applying for unemployment (via my phone because I have no internet at home) and the library’s computers are not accessible right now due to concerns over CV), figure out which bills I can juggle or postpone, what businesses will work with me and who won’t, I would normally add picking up side jobs just to make ends meet but now I have to worry about all of this bureaucratic red tape of AB5. I don’t even know what jobs I can even pick up now, and most gigs that were available will no longer do business with Californians because of AB5.

Karen: I am a self employed house cleaner 65, not able to retire yet and when I do I will have to supplement my income. The cleaning industry is a necessity right now to keep peoples home sanitized and disinfected. I need to use help for cleaning and can’t afford workmans comp to hire an employee.

Kelly: I provide real time CART Captions for the deaf and hard of hearing. I lost all jobs when the school shut down. This would allow me and many others to caption doctor appointments, education, funerals, meetings, and more.