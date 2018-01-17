California’s bullet train just got $2.8 billion more expensive

By

The liars, and I am being kind, the folks running the High Speed Rail Authority, are stealing money, with the cooperation of the old and confused Guv Brown, from education, the elderly, the roads and the honest people of California. They claimed the choo choo to nowhere was going to cost $40 billion—now it is $67 billion—when all experts claim it is closer to $200 billion. Now they state it will cost $2.8 billion—probably a lot more. But do not show where the money is coming from. Obviously more money needs to be stolen so the unions and special interests can be paid off. “Officials are raising the projected cost of the first phase of California’s bullet train by 35 percent, to $10.6 billion. Huh, a 35% increase in cost? Can that number be trusted, every other number they have given have proven to be false.

Kathleen Ronayne, KPCC, 1/16/18

Officials are raising the projected cost of the first phase of California’s bullet train by 35 percent, to $10.6 billion.

The extra $2.8 billion comes on a 199-mile segment in the Central Valley that is partly under construction. The California High Speed Rail Authority board discussed the increase Tuesday.

The added cost is due to delays in obtaining rights of way and barriers needed along parts of the track, among other things.

It boosts the overall cost of the project to nearly $67 billion, which officials say they hope to recover later.

The project has been plagued by cost hikes and lawsuits since it was projected to cost $40 billion in 2008.

The bullet train is supposed to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours by 2029.