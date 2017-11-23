California’s economic growth lags

As expected, with all the big talk from President Brown of the Independent Republic of California, our economy is not doing so well. Of course if you are a Hollywood type begging for the middle class to pay more in taxes, you feel great—the State is giving out over $300 million to subsidize bad movies made by bad people.
“California’s economic growth in the second quarter ranks only 35th in the nation, according to a report Tuesday from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Gross domestic product growth in California was just 2.1 percent in the quarter, second-lowest in the West, trailing Hawaii’s rank of 40th.”
California is 50% LESS that the 3.1% increase of the nation as a whole. While Brown is crowing how great the State is financially, the numbers prove he is deeply confused.
