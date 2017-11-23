California’s economic growth lags Central Valley Business Times, 11/21/17 • New GDP report puts the Golden State in the bottom half • Ranks 35th in economic growth

California’s economic growth in the second quarter ranks only 35th in the nation, according to a report Tuesday from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. Gross domestic product growth in California was just 2.1 percent in the quarter, second-lowest in the West, trailing Hawaii’s rank of 40th. Real gross domestic product increased in 48 states and the District of Columbia in the second quarter of 2017, according to statistics on the geographic breakout of GDP released today by the BEA. Real GDP by state growth in the second quarter ranged from 8.3 percent in North Dakota to -0.7 percent in Iowa. Nationally, mining increased 28.6 percent and was the leading contributor to growth for the nation and in the three fastest-growing states of North Dakota, Wyoming and Texas in the second quarter. Mining contributed to growth in 49 states led by increases in oil and natural gas production. “Mining” includes oil and natural gas extraction. By contrast, agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting decreased 10.6 percent and subtracted from growth in 25 states, including every state in the Plains region, which experienced high levels of crop production in 2016. This industry was the leading contributor to the decreases in real GDP in Iowa and South Dakota–the only two states to decrease in the second quarter. Other highlights include: • In addition to mining; professional, scientific, and technical services; health care and social assistance; retail trade; and information services were the leading contributors to U.S. economic growth in the second quarter. • Professional, scientific, and technical services increased 5.1 percent nationally – the 17th consecutive quarter of growth. This industry contributed to growth in every state and the District of Columbia. It includes activities such as legal, accounting, engineering, and computer services. • Health care and social assistance increased 4.7 percent nationally. This industry contributed to growth in 49 states and the District of Columbia. • Retail trade increased 5.6 percent, rebounding from a decrease in the first quarter, and contributed to growth in 49 states and the District of Columbia. • Information services increased 7.0 percent in the second quarter and contributed to growth in 46 states and the District of Columbia.