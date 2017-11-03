California’s economy begins to slow

Housing affordability is down and taxes are up. Failed schools are growing and money for government transportation is making streets and freeways worse. This is a State that prefers fish to farmers and people. Government pensions are collapsing, the State gave $6 billion to CalPERS this year to keep their doors open. It is no wonder productive people in the middle class are leaving this poster child of a State that prefers totalitarian education, no free speech and ideology, not facts taught in the classroom.

“One measure of California’s economic health — the Comerica Bank California Index — slowed in August, the bank says.

Comerica Bank’s California Economic Activity Index decreased by 0.2 percent in August to 121.0. August’s reading is 23 points, or 24 percent, above the index cyclical low of 97.8.

The index averaged 118.6 points in 2016, two and three-tenths points above the average for all of 2015.

July’s index reading was 121.2.

Comerica Bank’s California Economic Activity Index in August broke a string of four consecutive monthly gains. Statewide job creation has been somewhat erratic in recent months, the bank notes.”

Our economy is slowing are taxes are growing—a recipe for a recession. Watch as the rest of the nation prospers and California falls into a suicidal recession.