California’s economy begins to slow

November 3, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Housing affordability is down and taxes are up.  Failed schools are growing and money for government transportation is making streets and freeways worse.  This is a State that prefers fish to farmers and people.  Government pensions are collapsing, the State gave $6 billion to CalPERS this year to keep their doors open.  It is no wonder productive people in the middle class are leaving this poster child of a State that prefers totalitarian education, no free speech and ideology, not facts taught in the classroom.

“One measure of California’s economic health — the Comerica Bank California Index — slowed in August, the bank says.

Comerica Bank’s California Economic Activity Index decreased by 0.2 percent in August to 121.0. August’s reading is 23 points, or 24 percent, above the index cyclical low of 97.8.

The index averaged 118.6 points in 2016, two and three-tenths points above the average for all of 2015.

July’s index reading was 121.2.

Comerica Bank’s California Economic Activity Index in August broke a string of four consecutive monthly gains. Statewide job creation has been somewhat erratic in recent months, the bank notes.”

Our economy is slowing are taxes are growing—a recipe for a recession.  Watch as the rest of the nation prospers and California falls into a suicidal recession.

Central Valley Business Times,  11/1/17

 

•  August saw decline that ended four-month upward trend

•  “Overall residential real estate conditions remain tight”
The September payroll data shows a bounce back after a small decline in August, so that is a positive for the state economy this fall. The August index results were mixed, with five out of eight sub-indexes positive for the month.

The positives were nonfarm employment, house prices, industrial electricity demand, total state trade and the Dow Jones Tech Stock Index.

The three negative factors for the month were unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts and hotel occupancy.

“We do not expect the recent wildfires in California to exert a significant downward drag on the state economy. Rather, the rebuilding effort after the fires is likely to boost overall economic activity in some parts of the state,” says Robert Dye, the Dallas, Texas-based bank’s chief economist.

“Overall residential real estate conditions remain tight. However, the robust price gains in the San Francisco area through 2015 have eased, bringing Bay Area house price appreciation through mid-2017 closer to the moderate-to-strong rates seen in Los Angeles and San Diego,” Mr. Dye says. “We look for ongoing positive economic conditions in California through the end of this year.

 

 
   
