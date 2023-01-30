By

Corruption has many forms. The Newsom’s have their own version of corruption, to steal from the public—almost sounds like the Biden Crime Family. “California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have quite a money-making scheme going on: “He runs the state and she’s a nonprofit founder, entrepreneur, and filmmaker,” Open the Books reports. “While her husband attends to state business, Siebel Newsom engages in her passion: advancing ‘gender justice’ through her charitable nonprofit The Representation Project. According to tax documents the organization is ‘committed to building a thriving and inclusive society through films, education, and social activism.’” Jennifer Siebel Newsom solicited state vendors and the governor’s campaign donors for large gifts to her charity, The Representation Project.” You read that right. If you want the Governor to help you, it is a good idea to “contribute” to the charity his wife runs. What does that charity do? Its purpose is to confuse kids about their gender—in secret, behind the backs of the parents. The purpose is to make children mentally ill. But, if you help in that cause, the Hollywood Slicky might help you. Corruption? Democrats know how to do it. They are even using government schools to pay off the Slickys in Sacramento.

California’s First Lady Produces ‘Gender Justice’ Films, Sells to State Public Schools

Just a little conflict of interest?

By Katy Grimes, , California Globe, 1/25/23

California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have quite a money-making scheme going on: “He runs the state and she’s a nonprofit founder, entrepreneur, and filmmaker,” Open the Books reports.

“While her husband attends to state business, Siebel Newsom engages in her passion: advancing ‘gender justice’ through her charitable nonprofit The Representation Project. According to tax documents the organization is ‘committed to building a thriving and inclusive society through films, education, and social activism.’”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom solicited state vendors and the governor’s campaign donors for large gifts to her charity, The Representation Project.

Siebel Newsom, through her non-profit The Representation Project, has released four films advocating gender justice. The films are leased for screenings to individuals, corporations, and schools, and come with their own lesson plans. Schools spend between $49-$599 to screen these movies to children.

With her Governor husband, who would dare deny her solicitations?

See just a little conflict of interest?

Open the Books dug in and reports:

Jennifer Siebel Newsom is credited as a writer and director on each of these films. Two of the movies feature Gavin Newsom himself, and many of the lesson plan activities are oriented toward engaging children in social and political activism.

Because of Gavin Newsom’s role in these films and because licenses are sold to schools which the governor is responsible for funding with tax dollars, auditors at OpenTheBooks.com felt the organization deserved further scrutiny.

Who’s Watching? 2.6 million students in 5,000 schools.

“Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com watched Newsom’s movies and read the lesson plans. What we found was, at times, shocking: sexually explicit images, political boosterism, and something called ‘The Genderbread Person.’”

The Globe watched the Misrepresentation Middle School movie as well. It’s a documentary, but it hammers strong feminist and gender justice messages for school kids ages 11-14:

Women as sex objects

Women/girls “in a disempowered position”

Few female protagonists in movies

women/girls portrayed as only seeking men, husbands, marriage, pregnancy

boys should be trained to not be “hyper masculine” or “misogynistic”

Middle school children are served images of upside-down strippers with little left to the imagination

the “genderbread person,” who aims to show children how biological sex, “gender expression,” “sexual attraction,” and “gender identity” exist on a spectrum, which can be mixed and matched.

The movie is not age appropriate for Middle Schoolers, and really should not have any place in school curriculum. It is pure propaganda.

Open the Books moved on to Siebel Newsom’s film The Mask You Live In, which features the website addresses of porn sites including Porn Hub, MassiveCams, BDSM.XXX, and Brazzers.com. The pornographic images displayed in the film are tagged with descriptions such as “domination,” “face fuck,” “kinky couples,” and “…dirty brunettes.”

“Siebel Newsom included images of naked or mostly naked women being slapped, handcuffed, and brutalized in pornographic videos. The pictures are graphic even when blurred. Screenshots of those scenes can be found HERE (VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED).” The movie claims it will show “how we, as a society, can raise a healthier generation of boys and young men,” and will help “shape the national conversation around healthy masculinity.”

Open the Books also exposes lesson plans from The Representation Project which promote radical gender and sexuality messages:

One such lesson for middle and high schoolers includes the “genderbread person,” who aims to show children how biological sex, “gender expression,” “sexual attraction,” and “gender identity” exist on a spectrum, which can be mixed and matched.

While kindergarteners are spared the genderbread person in their curriculum, they are offered similar lessons on “gender identity,” introducing genders other than “boy” and “girl.”

Gavin Newsom is featured in Miss Representation and The Great American Lie as himself, talking about how he appointed women as police chief and fire chief when he was San Francisco Mayor, but only because they were the “most qualified” people for the jobs.

“Newsom speaks three times in Miss Representation and is portrayed as a champion of women’s rights—see this examplefrom the middle school curriculum video (18:37).”

It is shameless political propaganda, and it is shown to young school kids.

“Getting paid by schools to portray your politician husband as a standup guy to captive children in the classroom was such a winning idea, Siebel Newsom deployed it again in The Great American Lie,” Open the Books reports.

“The Great American Lie examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens,” Siebel Newsom’s movie page states. “With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, this film takes audiences on an empathy journey, inspiring a path forward.”

Open the Books summarizes the actual threats of the movies:

Kids forced to watch The Representation Project films in schools aren’t just subjected to gender ideology, sexually explicit images, and Gavin Newsom’s one-liners. They’re being given a left-wing framework through which to see the world, and then prompted to conduct social and political activism.

In The Great American Lie curriculum, students are asked to do a “privilege walk,” divulging personal information in order to compare themselves to peers inside and outside the classroom. “Privileges” include being “a cisgendered man,” “white,” “born in the United States,” “straight,” and speaking English as a first language.

First Partner solicits state vendors and Governor’s campaign contributors

In January, the Globe covered the Open the Books report which found in California’s state spending “979 state vendors who gave $10,561,828 in political donations to Gavin Newsom during his 2010, 2018, recall election, and 2022 election cycles. Meanwhile, these companies reaped $6,201,978,173 in state payments.”

That’s a $10.6 million investment for a $6.3 billion return.

Open The Books also found “pay to play” vendor contributions going to the first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who they say solicited state vendors for donations to her charity, The Representation Project, which since 2011, has generated $17,489,680 in revenue.

Open the Books reports “Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s non-profit, The Representation Project, raises money from a who’s who of governor’s backers and state vendors – despite their charitable registration lapsing with the state.”

The Representation Project fights sexism and “advances gender justice.”