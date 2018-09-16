By

The Mayors of Los Angeles and San Fran declared 2018 as the year the homeless problem gets solved. Billions has been spent in the last five years in California for affordable housing and to end the housing crisis. How well has that money been spent? Don’t ask the politicians, look at the results. “On any given night in California there are about 134,000 people without a home, according to annual data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That’s nearly equivalent to the population of Pasadena or Roseville sleeping on the street, on a bench or in a shelter. California’s homeless population jumped 13.7% between 2016 and 2017. And those 134,000 Californians without a place to call home are the visible edge of a much larger, much deeper housing problem in the state. “We now know that there is a very close connection between housing costs and homelessness,” said Margot Kushel, director of the University of California San Francisco Center for Vulnerable Populations. According to the article, the National Low Income Housing Coalition determined that California has only 22% of affordable and available rental homes extremely low-income households. Affordable housing and homelessness is mostly due to government policy. The high cost of permits and taxes, the several years wait and many lawsuits to build a housing project. At the base of the Grapevine they finally got approval to build 19,000 homes—took twenty years. How much more are those houses going to cost due to the long wait? In San Fran a 67 affordable housing project can not be built because someone is claiming a laundromat is a historic building. Government policies not the lack of bond or tax money is the cause of the problem. Add to that the 15-20 extra it costs to build when you are forced to use union only workers. Look at the real causes of the problem—not the Fake News explanation.

California’s homeless population jumps 13.7% in one year

California lawmakers introduce proposals to tackle affordable housing crisis

Alcynna Lloyd , Housing Wire, 9/10/18

American homeowners are struggling to afford their homes, contributing to a growing divide between America’s haves and have-nots.

While a lack of affordability has affected every U.S. state, Californians are drowning in the nation’s most expensive housing markets. The state’s homeless population jumped nearly 14% from 2016 to 2017, according to an article from The Mercury News.

Particularly, the city of San Francisco has become so expensive that people making 80% to 120% of the area median income ($82,900 as of April) have become susceptible to rent burden, according to the San Francisco Planning Commission.

The issue has grown so much that California lawmakers are introducing proposals to tackle what many are now calling a housing crisis.

Assemblyman Phil Ting D-San Francisco, chairman of the budget committee proposed spending $1.5 billion of the state’s expected $6.1 billion tax revenue windfall in 2018 on matching grants to city and county homelessness programs, according to an article by the Los Angeles Times.

The article also states that separate legislation introduced from state Senator Jim Beall, D-San Jose, aims to spend $2 billion of the funds on low-income housing programs, with half of that amount reserved specifically for homelessness efforts.

In January, mayors from Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco joined mayors from nine other major cities, calling on the federal government to invest more money into affordable housing and homeless services.