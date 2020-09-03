California’s Likely Voters

Thought you should know what the voter data shows for the November election. This will give you an idea of what to expect, why—and possibly, how to create a better grass roots effort.
“Among likely voters in our surveys over the past year, 47% are Democrats, 26% are Republicans, 22% are independents, and 4% are registered with other parties. Of those we consider infrequent voters, 40% are independents, 36% are Democrats, 19% are Republicans, and 4% are registered with other parties. Among independent likely voters, 46% lean toward the Democratic Party, compared to 37% who lean toward the Republican Party and 17% who volunteer that they lean toward neither major party or are unsure. Among unregistered adults, 55% lean Democratic and 21% lean Republican; 24% lean toward neither party or are unsure. Ideologically, 37% of likely voters are politically liberal, 30% are moderate, and 33% are conservative.”
Know the numbers and you get the extra votes. This is about data, not only policy, if you want to win.
PPIC, 9/3/20
- Eight in ten are registered to vote; independent registration continues to increase.
As of July 2020, 20.9 million of California’s 25.1 million eligible adults were registered to vote. At 83% of eligible adults, this is an increase from the registration rate in July 2016 (73%), the year of the last presidential election. The share of registered voters who are Democrats (46.3%) has increased from 2016 (45.1%), while the share of Republicans (24%) has declined (27.1% in 2016). At the same time, the share of voters who say they are independent (also known as “decline to state” or “no party preference”) has been increasing and is now 24%, up from 23.3% in 2016.
-
- Likely voters and unregistered adults lean Democratic and are ideologically mixed.
Among likely voters in our surveys over the past year, 47% are Democrats, 26% are Republicans, 22% are independents, and 4% are registered with other parties. Of those we consider infrequent voters, 40% are independents, 36% are Democrats, 19% are Republicans, and 4% are registered with other parties. Among independent likely voters, 46% lean toward the Democratic Party, compared to 37% who lean toward the Republican Party and 17% who volunteer that they lean toward neither major party or are unsure. Among unregistered adults, 55% lean Democratic and 21% lean Republican; 24% lean toward neither party or are unsure. Ideologically, 37% of likely voters are politically liberal, 30% are moderate, and 33% are conservative. Among infrequent voters, 30% consider themselves liberal, 38% consider themselves moderate, and 32% consider themselves conservative. Unregistered adults are also ideologically mixed: 30% are liberal, 38% are moderate, and 31% are conservative.
-
- Likely voters are disproportionately white.
Whites make up only 41% of California’s adult population but 55% of the state’s likely voters. In contrast, Latinos comprise 35% of the adult population but just 21% of likely voters. Asian Americans make up 15% of adults and 14% of likely voters, while 6% of both adults and likely voters are African American. “Other race” and multiracial adults make up 3% of the adult population and 4% of likely voters. Four in ten (40%) infrequent voters are white, and 31% are Latino. Nearly six in ten unregistered adults are Latino (58%); fewer are white (22%), Asian American (15%), or African American (3%).
-
- Likely voters tend to be older, more educated and affluent, homeowners, and US born.
Californians ages 55 and older make up 33% of the state’s adult population but constitute 46% of likely voters. Young adults (ages 18 to 34) make up 32% of adults but only 22% of likely voters, while adults ages 35 to 54 are proportionally represented. Eight in ten likely voters either have some college education (38%) or are college graduates (43%); 19% have no college education. Almost half of likely voters (46%) have annual household incomes of $80,000 or more, while 27% earn between $40,000 and $80,000 and 27% earn $40,000 or less. A strong majority of likely voters (66%) are homeowners, while one-third (34%) are renters. In contrast, 68% of unregistered adults and 62% of infrequent voters are renters. The vast majority of likely voters (83%) were born in the United States (17% are immigrants). Women (51%) and men (49%) make up similar shares of California’s likely voters.
-
- The regional distribution of likely voters matches the state’s adult population.
The share of likely voters in each region mirrors the region’s share of the state’s overall adult population: Los Angeles County (26% of adults, 26% of likely voters), the San Francisco Bay Area (20% of adults, 21% of likely voters), Orange/San Diego Counties (17% of adults, 18% of likely voters), the Central Valley (17% of adults, 16% of likely voters), and the Inland Empire (11% of adults, 9% of likely voters). The largest shares of infrequent voters (28%) and unregistered adults (25%) live in Los Angeles County.
Speak Your Mind