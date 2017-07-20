By

CalPers is $1.4 trillion in unfunded liabilities. The State has a $1.5 trillion debt. We are protecting illegal aliens instead of enforcing the law. We have the worst roads in the nation and the highest taxes. Of course we have a low birthrate—young people do not want to finance the scams, corruptions and big government of the ruling Party. They move to Texas and other Free States. “• Birth rates are falling across the state, but the declines are most striking in Southern California Astronomical housing prices have made the state an inhospitable place for young marrieds and people of child-bearing age. Oh, an the seniors are moving out of State as well. If you live on a fixed income—it is cheaper in Arizona or Nevada—who can afford the almost 10% sales taxes most in California pay, for example.

California’s Low Birth Rate is Worrying Experts. Here’s What You Should Know.

California County News, 07/17/2017

California’s plummeting birth rate is eliciting concern. Births per 1,000 women have declined across all age groups in every county in Southern California and are now at their lowest levels since the Great Depression.

There are three pieces worth reading on the subject today: a county-by-county breakdown showing where and how birth rates in California have dropped, this editorial by Ian Wheeler in the Daily News laying out some of the economic impacts, and another op-ed by Joel Kotkin aptly titled, “Is California anti-family?”

Spoiler alert: yes.

Here are few conclusions we can draw:

Birth rates are falling across the state, but the declines are most striking in Southern California

Astronomical housing prices have made the state an inhospitable place for young marrieds and people of child-bearing age.

The trend poses a serious threat to California’s economic future, with demographers predicting a smaller workforce forced to support more retirees and increasingly strained entitlement programs.