By

Homicides in California are up about 30%. I am surprised it is not higher. When you release tens of thousands of prisoners before their sentences are finished, you defund the cops, DA’s refuse to prosecute crime and criminals, the Gov. wants to close down prisons—and illegally refuse to obey the law with his moratorium on the death penalty.

“The 2020 statistics show:

the estimated rate of violent crime was 387.8 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants

the estimated rate of property crime was 1,958.2 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants

the violent crime rate rose 5.2 percent when compared with the 2019 rate; the property crime rate declined 8.1 percent.

We’d like to report the FBI crime statistics for California in 2020, however, California did not contribute to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data collection, according to the FBI. The FBI did report that in 2020, the FBI estimated crime statistics for California are based on data received from 732 of 740 law enforcement agencies in the state that year.”

At the same Newsom signed a bill to give “researchers” information on every gun owner in the State—including radicals, ANTIFA and BLM members and supporters.

California’s New Crime Math Alters FBI 2020 Crime Data Showing Murder Rate Increased 30%

CA ‘realigned’ prison offenses, and then redefined ‘recidivism’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 9/28/21

The FBI announced Monday that the national murder rate increased 30% in 2020. Could anyone have predicted that calling for police to be defunded would lead to increased violent crime?

The estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased for the first time in 4 years, when compared with the previous year’s statistics, according to FBI figures. In 2020, violent crime was up 5.6 percent from the 2019 number. Property crimes dropped 7.8 percent, marking the 18th consecutive year the collective estimates for these offenses declined, the FBI reported.

The 2020 statistics show:

the estimated rate of violent crime was 387.8 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants

the estimated rate of property crime was 1,958.2 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants

the violent crime rate rose 5.2 percent when compared with the 2019 rate; the property crime rate declined 8.1 percent.

We’d like to report the FBI crime statistics for California in 2020, however, California did not contribute to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data collection, according to the FBI. The FBI did report that in 2020, the FBI estimated crime statistics for California are based on data received from 732 of 740 law enforcement agencies in the state that year.

While it appears California falls below the national average, the footnotes on the FBI’s California homicide page explain why:

Year Footnote 2011 2011 – because of changes in the state’s reporting practices, figures are not comparable to previous years’ data. 2014 Agencies within this state submitted rape data according to both the revised UCR definition of rape and the legacy UCR definition of rape.

In 2011, Governor Jerry Brown signed AB 109 called “Public Safety Realignment,” buried in a budget bill. This new “public safety realignment” prohibits prison sentences for virtually all property felonies, parole violations and even crimes like assault, revising this definition of a felony to include certain crimes that are punishable in local jail for more than one year – making the crime a local problem, rather than a state problem.

Thus the “changes in the state’s reporting practices.”

AB 109 bill analysis defined it: “This bill is related to the realignment of certain low level offenders, adult parolees, and juvenile offenders from state to local jurisdictions.”

AB 109 was the prison “diversion” law that dumped thousands of criminals from state prisons onto local jails, many subsequently being released into the general public and committing crimes. Following passage of AB 109, the Legislature and Governor deviously passed Assembly Bill 1050, ordering the Board of State and Community Corrections to redefine “recidivism” in an obvious effort to manipulate recidivism statistics.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports that 75 percent of recidivists commit their re-entry crime within a year of release. The previous definition of “recidivism” was “arrests,” rather than “convictions,” and it was within one year, not three years. Additionally, study after study has shown that between 6 percent and 10 percent of criminals are responsible for up to 70 percent of all crimes committed.

In addition to undermining the state’s Three Strikes law which successful dealt with recidivist criminals, and while disarming law-abiding California citizens with strict gun control laws, Gov. Brown and state lawmakers pushed and passed a number of initiatives that gutted the criminal justice system:

weakening parole (AB 109),

downgrading a host of crimes to misdemeanors (Prop. 47),

and making dangerous felons eligible for release when they have served just a portion of their sentences (Prop. 57)

Perhaps this is why the FBI relies on data received from 732 of 740 California law enforcement agencies.