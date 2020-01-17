By

The scam artists in Sacramento, like Guv Newsom are abusing our tax dollars by financing the failed, environmental destructive and business destroying High Speed Rail—the train to nowhere. If they finish building it, in 2050 or later, the technology will be outmoded and they will have to strip it and start again. On the other hand a PRIVATE high speed rail from California to Nevada is being held up by the gnomes of Sacramento. Newsom and pals are socialists—they do not approve of private businesses. They prefer government failures to private successes. If they allowed a private high speed rail and it succeeded, the people of California would wonder about the biggest fraud in our history—the High Speed Rail Authority—founded on lies about routes, costs and the environment.

California’s private high-speed rail on hold — for now

Mike Luery, KCRA, 1/16/20



Mass transit advocates and housing proponents are hoping to advance a high-speed rail line from California to Nevada — but that plan ran into a roadblock on Wednesday.

It was a letter from the federal government that put things on hold — temporarily. The Federal

The Virgin Train USA high-speed rail line is a hit in Florida, where it transports thousands of people from Miami to West Palm Beach. But a similar plan was temporarily bumped off the tracks at the California Treasurer’s Office.

“We just want affirmative action or confirmation from the Federal Railroad Administration that they are basically going to check off on their end of this project,” Treasurer Fiona Ma said. “That would give us board members more confidence.”

In the meantime, the $300 million bond plan is on hold for a project that is expected to spur economic growth along with multifamily housing.

“We are projecting the project will support roughly 7,490 multifamily units between Victorville and Apple Valley,” said Sanjay Varshney, a Sacramento State professor who is also a consultant on the project.

If approved, the project would use millions of dollars in upfront money through the California Infrastructure and Economic Bank – money that would then be sold to private investors to get millions of cars off the road.

The project would not conflict with California’s voter-approved and publicly financed high-speed rail system, according to CEO Brian Kelly.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the state of California,” Kelly said.

“We wanted for many years now to see a private sector investment come in for high-speed rail in California,” Kelly said. “The Virgin train line has committed to electrified high-speed rail, which is a big deal for us. And we look forward to the day we’re meeting in Palmdale together — and figure out how to go to Los Angeles.”

The Virgin Trains USA tracks from Victorville to Las Vegas could be operational in three years.

So, why can’t California’s high-speed rail be operational sooner?

It’s “a couple of things,” Kelly said. “One: They have all the funding they need to build the project.”

The other issue is acquiring the land needed to build California’s high-speed rail.

“Almost all of their right of way is through the public right of way,” Kelly said. “They’re going to be getting right of way from the state of California.”

In the meantime, what will Ma’s office do now to fast track the Virgin Trains USA project?

“I believe that they will get the sign off a final report from the federal government,” Ma said. “But it’s just not here today. We’re hoping that it will be here for our next board meeting Feb. 12.”