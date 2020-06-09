Calling Police About Crime is RACIST

By

We already have the President of the Minneapolis City Council on record as saying that white people that call the cops if their home is invaded, are acting like racists, asking the cops to protect them. Now in San Fran, poetry is saying the same thing, but broader. The principle here by the Regressives is that you NEVER call the cops if a person of color is trying to kill you, rob or rape you—because if the cops come they might hurt the criminal. “Got us all believing that numbers like 911 mean housed people are safe from us houseless — that Whites are safe in their own embedded desire for wealth-hoarding White-ness that continuing to buy and evict, foreclose, sweep, and kick makes anyone safe from myths About how to be safe and what is the way to handle fear and danger everyday In a place already stolen A land already rife with murderous lies that keep getting told and told” As for me, these folks should live up to their demands. But, they should publish their home address so the criminals can steal from them instead of decent people that want to prevent crime. Your thoughts?

Stop calling the police on us

Think before you pick up the phone to bring the cops down on people of color and unhoused people. Too often, it ends in death.

By Tiny, 48 Hills, 6/8/20

Stop Calling

Stop Stalling

Stop Talking while more Black Sons are fallen

No I mean Stop enabling and Colonizing

a system that kills

more than it does anything else

with roots in the original lie of discovery and theft

Meant to confuse our already confused mindsets

Got us all believing that numbers like 911 mean housed people are safe from us houseless — that Whites are safe in their own embedded desire for wealth-hoarding White-ness

that continuing to buy and evict, foreclose, sweep, and kick makes anyone safe from myths

About how to be safe and what is the way to handle fear and danger everyday

In a place already stolen

A land already rife with murderous lies that keep getting told and told

That was set up to shoot Kill every Black, Brown or poor person in their way

Was locked in to support fear

so more protected classes could steal

And more of us could end up in their jail cells

These are the legacies of the stealing fathers And the Kop-callers

And the way to unlink the shooting from police

Is for you to stop and think

Why am I calling-

And how did I begin to believe safety ever meant dialing