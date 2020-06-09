Calling Police About Crime is RACIST

We already have the President of the Minneapolis City Council on record as saying that white people that call the cops if their home is invaded, are acting like racists, asking the cops to protect them. Now in San Fran, poetry is saying the same thing, but broader. The principle here by the Regressives is that you NEVER call the cops if a person of color is trying to kill you, rob or rape you—because if the cops come they might hurt the criminal.
As for me, these folks should live up to their demands. But, they should publish their home address so the criminals can steal from them instead of decent people that want to prevent crime. Your thoughts?
Think before you pick up the phone to bring the cops down on people of color and unhoused people. Too often, it ends in death.
By Tiny, 48 Hills, 6/8/20
–
Stop Calling
Stop Stalling
Stop Talking while more Black Sons are fallen
No I mean Stop enabling and Colonizing
a system that kills
more than it does anything else
with roots in the original lie of discovery and theft
Meant to confuse our already confused mindsets
Got us all believing that numbers like 911 mean housed people are safe from us houseless — that Whites are safe in their own embedded desire for wealth-hoarding White-ness
that continuing to buy and evict, foreclose, sweep, and kick makes anyone safe from myths
About how to be safe and what is the way to handle fear and danger everyday
In a place already stolen
A land already rife with murderous lies that keep getting told and told
That was set up to shoot Kill every Black, Brown or poor person in their way
Was locked in to support fear
so more protected classes could steal
And more of us could end up in their jail cells
These are the legacies of the stealing fathers And the Kop-callers
And the way to unlink the shooting from police
Is for you to stop and think
Why am I calling-
And how did I begin to believe safety ever meant dialing
