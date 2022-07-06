By

National Public Radio is mostly financed by the /federal taxpayer. It is part of the Federal government. Here we have an agency telling the American citizens to go to hell—we no longer like our country. “But in 2021, things begin to change at NPR regarding the reciting of the historic document. At the beginning of their Twitter thread (and their reading of it) that year, NPR included a “disclaimer” of sorts on how the Declaration of Independence was, in their words, “a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.” “The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans,” they also proclaimed. A year later, instead of tweeting it out and reading it on air, NPR decided to further wokeify the day by discussing “what equality means”: In 2021 NPR called the U.S. Constitution a racist document. This is a radical organization, might I say an insurrectionist agency, trying to overthrow our government. The time has come to close it down. No more excuses.

Calls to ‘Defund NPR’ Ring out After Network Absurdly Goes ‘Woke’ on Independence Day

By Sister Toldjah, Red State, 7/4/22

Though conservatives, in general, have never been big fans of the National Public Radio network otherwise known as NPR, one thing they have appreciated about them over the years is their annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on or around the 4th of July on-air, which they’ve done for over three decades.

Sometimes they even tweeted out the DoI line by line on Twitter in addition to including it in their programming for the day.

But in 2021, things begin to change at NPR regarding the reciting of the historic document. At the beginning of their Twitter thread (and their reading of it) that year, NPR included a “disclaimer” of sorts on how the Declaration of Independence was, in their words, “a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

“The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans,” they also proclaimed.

A year later, instead of tweeting it out and reading it on air, NPR decided to further wokeify the day by discussing “what equality means”:

Calls rang out almost immediately to defund NPR, which conservatives have demanded for years. Others said that while they enjoyed the segment, the Declaration of Independence still could have and should have been read. One woke senior investigative “reporter” at NBC News, however, was seriously impressed with NPR’s decision to reframe Independence Day.

“After years & years of Indigenous people, and Indigenous journalists, asking NPR to stop reading this document every year, they finally put a stop to it,” Graham Lee Brewer wrote. “For the first time in over 30 years, Native listeners don’t have to wake up today and hear an NPR host call them a slur.”

On the saner side of things, however, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley lamented NPR’s move and noted why it would have been a good idea to keep the tradition going.

“[This] is another lost opportunity to share a common article of faith of all citizens from 1776 that is renewed annually by every generation,” Turley tweeted. “Even with our divisions, we should be able to have one day to remember a historic and bold leap of faith in each other.”

Apparently having just one day of programming on NPR where America is not being bashed is just too much to ask for anymore.

It’s long past time to “break with American tradition” and begin the process of finally defunding NPR. Long past. Enough already.

North Carolina-based Stacey Matthews, a former liberal who also writes under the name “Sister Toldjah,” has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Twitter here, and on Parler here.