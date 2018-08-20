CALPERS sued for withholding complete pension data

Government will fine you and put you in jail if you do not get them every shred of information about yourself when asked. Even private details are owned by the government. But, the government has no problem violating the law, lying about information and thumbing their noses at the public if we want information.
“To its credit, and likely in recognition of the fact that the problem extends beyond just those who compete in athletic competitions while on disability, CalPERS encourages the public to report cases of suspected fraud and abuse to its disability fraud tip line.
Yet the fund, which manages over $300 billion in assets and receives nearly $20 billion annually from California taxpayers and public employees, has inexplicably refused to disclose the very information necessary to identify such cases of potential abuse.”
Why do we have to file a lawsuit to get information that should be readily available to the public? What is CalPERS hiding and why? Isn’t it time to fire those that violate the law and take a government—taxpayer—paycheck? CalPERS is corrupt—this is just one example. What do you think? Fire them?
|
|
Profile