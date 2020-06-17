CalPERS to BORROW Money to Invest!!!

This is crazy. In a volatile stock market, CalPERS is about to BORROW money, to invest.

“On Sunday the Financial Times printed a disturbing article about a plan by California’s largest pension fund, CalPERS, to borrow to invest more into private equity. See Top US pension fund aims to juice returns via $80bn leverage plan .

Leveraged investment is risky to begin with and even riskier when the investment is into private equity but the combination is potentially lethal when cash is required to meet liabilities maturing in the not distant future. The duration of pension liabilities owed by the governments and school districts for which CalPERS manages pension assets is only 12 years or so. Borrowing to invest in private equity to meet liabilities that on average mature in 12 years is just nuts.

The agency is already unfunded by over one trillion dollars. It is pressuring cities to issue pension obligation bonds, to get money to invest. This is why we need an honest media. Instead of proclaiming hate for Trump. Lying about our nation and heritage, the media need to watch government actions. In this case, it is the final nail in the retirement plans for millions of Californians’. Sad to watch the crash that is coming. Ir could have been prevented.