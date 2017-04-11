You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / CalSTRS to cut assumed rate of return to 7%

April 11, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

CalSTRS claims it had an 8.1% ROI in 2016—yet they have cut the anticipated ROI for 2017 to 7.25% and 2018 to 7%.  How did they make the ROI of 8.1%–easy—they SOLD stock for the profit.  Now they have less prosperous stocks and equities, hence the 14% cut in anticipated ROI.  In 2015 the ROI was 1.2%–and they tried to claim it would be 7.5%

“The plan approved by the board of the $196.4 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System would lower the rate of return to 7.25% as of July 1, and 7% as of July 1, 2018.

The vote for the more aggressive reduction came at a meeting in San Diego after a report from one of CalSTRS’ investment consultants, Pension Consulting Alliance, that the pension fund had a less than 50% chance of meeting the 7.25% rate of return long term.

“It’s responsible,” said board member Harry M. Keiley of the move to 7%. Mr. Keiley said it was necessary to ensure the long-term financial stability of the retirement system.

Oh, with the 8.1% ROI the unfunded liability for CalSTRS went up $21 billion in 2016.  This is an agency which in the private sector would be closed down and the management charged with fraud.

CalSTRS building in West Sacramento

CalSTRS to cut assumed rate of return to 7%

By Randy Diamond, Pension & Investment,   2/1/17

 CalSTRS on Wednesday approved lowering the pension fund’s assumed rate of return to 7% from 7.5% over the next two years because of diminished capital market and inflation forecasts.

Milliman, the board’s actuarial consultant, last month had recommended a reduction to 7.25%, but also offered the board the option of a 7% rate of return.

The vote also changes CalSTRS’ long-term inflation assumption to 2.75% from 3%. A Milliman report had noted that over the past 20 years, “actual price inflation has been lower and is expected to remain below 3% in the future.”

Public pension plans across the U.S. have been lowering their assumed rates of return in light of less-than-rosy future capital market assumptions.

In December, the $306.6 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Sacramento, approved lowering its rate to 7% from 7.5% in stages over the next three fiscal years beginning in July.

Lowering the rate of return sets CalSTRS on a course for a funding level dip to 64% from today’s 68.5%, with the adoption of the fund’s actuarial valuation in April.

The West Sacramento-based pension system, the second largest in the U.S. by assets, had a 1.4% net return for the fiscal year ended June 30.

