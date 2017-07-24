By

CalTax Commentary: Busting the Myth That Proposition 13 Eviscerated Local Revenue

By Robert Gutierrez, Director of the California Tax Foundation, 7/24/17



The year 1978 might seem almost like ancient history – a distant memory for most voters, and unimaginable for a growing class of lawmakers who were not yet born then. With the passage of time, folklore prevails and myths sometimes come to overshadow facts. It is in this light that opponents of Proposition 13 have made many false claims about the landmark property tax reform initiative.

One of the most often cited claims by opponents of the 1978 ballot measure is that “Proposition 13 eviscerated local revenue.” Nothing could be further from the facts. The truth is that since 1978, local property tax assessments in California have increased by 856.48 percent.

This year alone, local property tax assessments are expected to increase an average of 5.5 percent, amounting to billions of dollars in additional funding for local schools, libraries, fire and police departments, parks and recreation programs, public health programs, streets and transit.

Since the Great Recession, property tax assessments have soared, as the chart above illustrates. Santa Clara County alone has seen 50 percent growth in its assessment roll. San Francisco’s property assessments grew 10.8 percent just this year, and have grown almost 46 percent since 2010.

While Proposition 13 limits property taxes to 1 percent of a property’s assessed value, and caps how fast a property’s taxes can increase each year, the aggregate revenue growth has been substantial.

Proposition 13 protects property owners by capping the growth of a property’s assessed value to 2 percent per year, absent a change in ownership or new construction, but the point that many critics of Proposition 13 fail to account for is that aggregate figures are much higher than 2 percent. Only in the depths of the state’s worst recessions (1994-1996 and 2009-2012) have Proposition 13 property taxes failed to grow more than 2 percent per year. Even then, property tax assessments still grew faster than inflation.

To say that Proposition 13 limits property tax growth to 2 percent per year is also misleading. The growth of property tax assessments has far outpaced inflation and changes in California’s population. According to state data, since passage of Proposition 13, assessments have grown at an average rate of about 7.07 percent per year. In contrast, inflation has grown at an average annual rate of 3.57 percent, and population has grown at an average rate of 1.43 percent.

The trajectory of local property tax assessments is quite similar to the growth of property taxes prior to Proposition 13. From 1945-46 to 1977-78, property assessments grew at an average rate of 7.93 percent. However, what most people remember is the voter outrage during the property tax revolt in the years leading up to passage of Proposition 13. In this era, property tax assessments were skyrocketing by as much as 15 percent from one year to the next.

To make matters worse for property owners during that era, county assessors were reassessing properties at three- to five-year intervals, so property owners were hit with massive increases in their property tax bills every few years, with no way to anticipate how high the bill might be.

It’s hard to imagine what it was like to open the mail and not know how much your property tax bill would be – or whether you would be able to afford to pay the tax and continue living in your home or operating your business. Proposition 13 changed this. Instead of setting your property tax based on standards such as the sales price of your neighbor’s house, Proposition 13 bases the property tax on acquisition value – usually the purchase price, an objective standard that generally is not disputed – plus 2 percent per year. The cap ensures that even as the aggregate property tax assessments grow, individual taxpayers are protected.

Myths about Proposition 13 have been common since 1978, and have included scare tactics about Proposition 13 ostensibly eviscerating local revenue. Voters were told that the San Francisco Public Library would shut its doors if Proposition 13 passed. Today, the library is open seven days a week, and has expanded its services to include computer lending, free lunches during the summer for anyone under the age of 19, and more. Los Angeles County said all beaches would be closed. Summer beachgoers in 2017 have many surf and sun options. The Los Angeles Unified School District said competitive high school sports could be eliminated if Proposition 13 passed. This year, the district will participate in 579 sporting events.

Discussions about Proposition 13 should not be framed by myths and misleading statements. To evaluate Proposition 13, tangible data from state and local sources must be used to inform the debate.

Love Proposition 13 or hate it, the data shows that it has provided a stable and growing source of revenue for local government that has far exceeded inflation.

Waste, Fraud & Mismanagement: Your Tax Dollars at Work

Stockton Considering Paying Criminals to Not Shoot People. Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced this month that he is considering several options to curb violent crime within the city, including a program centered on paying past violent offenders to not shoot people.

The mayor indicated that Stockton’s model would be inspired by the Advance Peace program, currently run by the city of Richmond, which pays individuals with a history of gun charges to not shoot people again. Participants have the opportunity to earn up to $12,000 per year through the program, participating in job training and problem-solving workshops, with the promise to not reoffend.

“This is just one suggested approached towards improving public safety,” Mayor Tubbs said. “I am always looking for solutions and researching innovative ways and to help curb crime in our city.”

The mayor said that if Stockton implements a version of Advance Peace, the program will not be funded solely by tax dollars. (Source: The Stockton Record, July 7.)

Potpourri: Symposia, Sightings, Salutes & Snafus

Pro-Tax Cupertino Mayor Files for BOE. Cupertino Mayor Barry Chang has filed papers to run for next year’s State Board of Equalization’s District 2 election, joining state Senator Cathleen Galgiani and San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen in the race to fill the seat that will be left open when BOE Member Fiona Ma runs for state treasurer.

Mr. Chang, a former Cupertino School Board member, has served on the City Council since 2009, as a mayor since 2015. His term as mayor is scheduled to conclude next year.

When he ran for the state Assembly in 2016, Mr. Chang campaigned in support of “a permanent tax on the wealthiest in our state”; a local tax targeted specifically at Apple to fund a public transit system; a minimum wage of $18 per hour; and plans to stand up to “the biggest corporate polluter in Assembly District 24.” His campaign slogan was “A Democrat who won’t back down.”

BOE Candidate Accused of Harassing Colleague on Community College Board. Scott Svonkin, a candidate for next year’s State Board of Equalization District 3 election, has been accused by a fellow Los Angeles Community College District board member of violating the board’s code of conduct by “exhibiting two years’ worth of threats, intimidation and verbal threats and abuse.”

The allegations were lodged by Andra Hoffman, who has asked the board to formally sanction Mr. Svonkin. The Los Angeles Daily News reported July 11 that Ms. Hoffman was prompted to take action after an incident in June in which Mr. Svonkin “leaned toward (her) face like a U.S. Marine drill sergeant, then allegedly unleashed a stream of verbal abuse.”

In a July 14 editorial, the Daily News added: “Hoffman says that during a break in a June 7 meeting, Svonkin leaned close to her and shouted at her about her votes, a tirade severe enough that another district official stepped in to break it up and a sheriff’s deputy offered to walk Hoffman to her car.” The editorial called for the board to take the allegations seriously and to act upon them quickly, stating: “The residents Svonkin represents deserve to know if he did or didn’t do these things. So do voters in the 2018 California Board of Equalization election ….”

Mr. Svonkin denied the allegations, and said, “This is nothing short of a negative and politically charged smear attack, the likes of which reminds me of what we see from Donald Trump on a near daily basis.”

Ms. Hoffman said she kept numerous voicemails and text messages from Mr. Svonkin, and has turned them in to the board as evidence to support her request for sanctions. The board voted 4-3 on July 12 to table a decision on whether to hold a sanction hearing, and to instead form a special ad hoc committee to look into the matter.

David Hadley Drops Out of Governor’s Race. Fourteen days after throwing his hat in the ring for next year’s gubernatorial election, former state Assemblyman David Hadley of Manhattan Beach this week announced that he has ended his bid.

Mr. Hadley, a Republican who served in the Legislature for just one two-year term, from 2014 to 2016, told supporters that he determined he would not have the resources needed to run a winning campaign.