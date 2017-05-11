By

Jerry Brown expected over $600 million to push along the choo choo to nowhere from Washington. The money was going to be laundered through CalTrain—an open scam. Thankfully the Feds held up on this—because California GOP congressional members asked for audits, documents, proof of a plan and where the other $190 billion is coming from. In the new budget deal, they do get $100 million—but with lots of conditions—my guess is that none of the money can be siphoned by the largest boondoggle in American history. “The $1 trillion federal spending plan outlines $100 million for the electrification project and while there’s contingencies to those funds actually being allocated, Caltrain supporters say it’s a positive omen nonetheless. The 2017 budget proposal includes nearly $232.8 million for new projects that are geared toward increasing capacity and which are expected to receive approval this year — a short list in the Federal Transit Administration’s pipeline that includes Caltrain. While hurdles remain before actual funding is offered, being explicitly recognized in the budget bodes well. Remember, allocating money is NOT sending the money. The White House could hold even this amount up.

Caltrain gets $100M from budget deal: Support hinges on approval from Trump administration

by Samantha Weigel, Daily Journal, 5/2/17

The bipartisan congressional budget deal reached Sunday could provide some much-needed fuel for Caltrain’s plans to modernize the Peninsula’s heavily used commuter rail system.

The $1 trillion federal spending plan outlines $100 million for the electrification project and while there’s contingencies to those funds actually being allocated, Caltrain supporters say it’s a positive omen nonetheless.

The 2017 budget proposal includes nearly $232.8 million for new projects that are geared toward increasing capacity and which are expected to receive approval this year — a short list in the Federal Transit Administration’s pipeline that includes Caltrain. While hurdles remain before actual funding is offered, being explicitly recognized in the budget bodes well.

“It’s good progress,” said Caltrain Chief Communications Officer Seamus Murphy. “We just need two things to happen for that $100 million to be accessible to us, one is to get the full funding grant agreement signed and two is for the legislation, the bill to be approved by Congress and signed by the president.”

The federal government pulled the brakes on Caltrain’s shovel-ready project earlier this year. The $2 billion Modernization Program is still awaiting word on a $647 million federal grant, which passed all the vetting benchmarks by staff but was put on hold in February. Caltrain contends electrifying 51 miles of track and purchasing new trains would reduce carbon emissions while making room for its expanding 65,000-weekday ridership.

Caltrain’s future is now in the hands of Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, a Trump administration appointee. Chao’s signature is required to issue a full funding grant agreement — a commitment from the FTA to fund the project with payments approved in installments during annual budget cycles.

But those plans hit a snag when California congressional Republicans urged Chao to delay the grant citing opposition to high-speed rail. That controversial statewide project is slated to share Caltrain’s Peninsula tracks and isn’t provided any funding in the budget proposal.

Trump’s 2018 budget

Instead of signing off once requirements were met, officials with the FTA indicated the Caltrain project would be considered in conjunction with Trump’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018 — a draft of which is anticipated sometime this month.

In the meantime, Congress is expected to vote on the Fiscal Year 2017 appropriations plan this week.

That budget proposal outlines $100 million for Caltrain electrification under a “new core capacity” section, a grant program for rail lines seeking to accommodate more riders. Along with those funds being contingent on the full funding grant agreement, another $73 million previously awarded during the Obama administration is also on the line.

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said the line item in this year’s appropriations is a step in the right direction, but it’s just a step.

“I think that it’s a positive sign because it’s an expression of Congress, but it still has a long ways to go. It’s $100 million, and the grant was for $647 million,” Eshoo said, noting the application has gone through all of the professional vetting and staff approvals.

Instead, Eshoo noted California Republicans used the Peninsula’s project as “political blackmail” in their efforts to stunt high-speed rail.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, agreed and added Caltrain’s vital project is being given allocations but are on hold due to the grant status.

“This is an example of government sabotaging its own bipartisan decision to fund a project that would create 9,600 jobs, reduce Caltrain carbon dioxide emission by 97 percent and put more riders on trains and fewer cars on the road during rush hour,” Speier said in an email, adding “these funds sit idle unless Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao signs off on a Capital Investment Program grant. I urge the Trump administration not to play politics and not to derail this shovel-ready infrastructure project.”

Trump’s requirements

In arguing for electrifying Caltrain, supporters have noted it meets all of Trump’s purported requirements — a ready-to-go project that would create American jobs and has local financial backing.

“Nearly 10,000 American jobs, all American equipment and it’s shovel ready, it is ready to go. So what’s been done to it is more than frustrating and baffling and maddening. So this [$100 million] is I think a spark in the tunnel,” Eshoo said. “If the president means that he really wants shovel-ready projects that will produce American jobs, it’s right there in front of him.”

Murphy said Caltrain supporters — a broad range of congressional representatives, business leaders and local governments — have been working hard to highlight the benefits of the project.

Keeping the project on track while facing the delayed grant also meant Caltrain had to commit up to $20 million to extend already awarded contracts. It now has until June 30 to proceed to construction and keep the agreed-upon price locked down.

In the meantime, Murphy noted Trump’s budget proposal for 2018 will be another important benchmark for Caltrain’s plans.

The FTA did not have a status update noting the 2017 appropriations has yet to be approved by Congress.

Other projects get money

There are two Bay Area projects that have signed full funding grant agreements and were awarded money in the 2017 budget proposal. They include $100 million for Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Silicon Valley extension, and $150 million for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority’s light rail extension called the Central Subway Project.

Eshoo emphasized Caltrain is the first agency to meet all of the grant requirements and not receive a full funding agreement. Now, other across the nation are looking to it as a bellwether for how the new administration might treat transportation needs, she noted.

“Caltrain is not only bulging at the seams, it’s falling apart in one of the most important economic regions that produces for the rest of our country,” Eshoo said. “No matter which way you examine the case, it’s just a win across the board. It will be faster, it will be quicker, it will reduce what it pollutes now. … What’s taking place in killing this has sent a chill throughout the country.”