CalTrans Hate America—Hate American Flags Project

By

“Since the Fourth of July, 100 American flags lined Highway 67 in San Diego, each a waving symbol honoring active-duty military men, veterans and loved ones who died from COVID-19.

Wednesday, there were zero. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) removed the sea of flags because they ‘were a distraction to drivers,’ according to ABC 10 News.

The only distraction was to the BLM/ANTIFA/Newsom/Biden wing of the Democrat Party that prefers totalitarian governments.

Put those flags back—stop hating your own country. Please ask Guv Newsom why he allowed American flags to be taken from public view.

‘Take Me to Jail’: Residents Put Flags Back Up after Caltrans Removes 100 American Flags

Todd Starnes, 8/9/21

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT.

Since the Fourth of July, 100 American flags lined Highway 67 in San Diego, each a waving symbol honoring active-duty military men, veterans and loved ones who died from COVID-19.

Wednesday, there were zero. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) removed the sea of flags because they ‘were a distraction to drivers,’ according to ABC 10 News.

The move didn’t fly with Darrick Parmer and other Lakeland residents. They immediately put the flags back up.

“It’s hard to put into words, it’s just the feelings in your body, it’s mesmerizing to me sometimes, it’s not distracting,” he told the San Diego local news station. “I look at them and I keep driving and I understand that we live in America and we need to be proud of it.”

Minutes later, a group of Caltrans workers took them back down.

“Go right ahead, lock me up, take me to jail, I’m not afraid,” said Parmer, who drove right to Caltrans Santee headquarters to retrieve the flags.

ABC 10 News reports Parmer, along with other community members, plan on hoisting the flags back up again.

Caltrans says their top priority is safety, which is why the department will continue to “remove the flags from State Route 67.”