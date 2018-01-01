By

The old and confused Guv Brown knows how to waste money—the Delta Tunnels, the choo choo to nowhere and CalTrans studies on “climate change”. Of course the studies refuse to hire real scientists that question the existence of climate change being totally man made. So, you can expect CalTrans recommendations is a mandated cutting back on the use of cars, much higher taxes on gas and cars—and lots of money on money losing, inconvenient government transportation systems. “Caltrans is taking climate change seriously. So seriously that the organization is prepping a dozen reports that evaluate how things like warming temperatures, changes in rainfall and wildfires affect roadways. “Climate change poses an immediate and growing threat to California, and Caltrans is being proactive in determining what this means for the state’s transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty in a press release. Last year’s storm season caused more than $1.2 billion in highway damages statewide. Think severe flooding, landslides, and coastal erosion. Maybe if the State took care of the land, allowed private answers to flooding, this would not be a major problem. Government is the cause of the problem, now it will explain how you will have to live with a lower standard of living—or move to a responsible State to stop the disasters. Sick

Caltrans Launches Climate Change Studies, It’s “Going To Affect Freeways”

Ezra David Romero, Capitol Public Radio, 12/28/17

Caltrans is taking climate change seriously. So seriously that the organization is prepping a dozen reports that evaluate how things like warming temperatures, changes in rainfall and wildfires affect roadways.

“Climate change poses an immediate and growing threat to California, and Caltrans is being proactive in determining what this means for the state’s transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty in a press release.

Last year’s storm season caused more than $1.2 billion in highway damages statewide. Think severe flooding, landslides, and coastal erosion.

Vanessa Wiseman, with Caltrans, says the first report focuses on the $390 million in damage the San Francisco Bay Area region felt during last year’s storm season.

“Climate change in the future is going to mean more expensive damage potentially to our state highway system,” says Wiseman. “Hey, if we can mitigate that, all the better.”

The rest of the reports will be released over the next year or two. Caltrans plans to use the findings to identify areas that are already vulnerable to the effects of climate change and to make smart investments when building new roads.

“We want to make the best investment possible,” says Wiseman. “Part of that is factoring in how changes in weather and changes in condition are going to affect freeways, for example.”

The study provides an overview of locations of possible climate impacts that the public can access through an interactive map.