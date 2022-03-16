By

How do you get inflation? Easy, you raise the price of everything. Camarillo decided to help the Biden Administration collapse our economy. They are part of a consortium that as of October will end of the use of cheap, clean fossil fuel (already get rid of nuclear and coal as energy sources), They will “only pay $4-6 a month extra. Oh, and the taxpayers of Camarillo will pay $10,900. But those numbers are for the next few months. Once this system becomes a monopoly, the people will be forced to pay whatever government wants—in ten years expect outrageous costs. “The decision will increase residential and small business customers’ monthly rates by an average of 4% — or $6.80 and $10, respectively — according to city documents. About 4,800 customers qualify for an income-based program that will limit the rate increase to 1%. Ratepayers, however, canopt out of the default rate. “The change in your bill is going to be negligible,” Mayor Shawn Mulchay said at last week’s council meeting. “No one will notice it.” If I lived in Camarillo I would start a Recall of the Mayor—he obviously has no respect for the residents, the money they earn—he truly believes the money earned by his residents belong to government. Obviously an AOC/Soros Democrat.

Camarillo residents, businesses moving to 100% renewable energy in October

Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star, 3/16/22

Camarillo is making a push towards 100% renewable energy.

The City Council, in a 3-2 vote last week, changed its default power rate with the nonprofit Clean Power Alliance of Southern California for residents and businesses to receive all electricity from sunlight, wind and other natural sources that are continuously replenished.

The new power rate will go into effect on Oct. 1.

The decision will increase residential and small business customers’ monthly rates by an average of 4% — or $6.80 and $10, respectively — according to city documents. About 4,800 customers qualify for an income-based program that will limit the rate increase to 1%.

Ratepayers, however, canopt out of the default rate.

“The change in your bill is going to be negligible,” Mayor Shawn Mulchay said at last week’s council meeting. “No one will notice it.”

The city would also pay an additional $10,300 per year under the plan, said Michelle Glueckert D’Anna, the city’s spokesperson.

Camarillo has received power from the Clean Power Alliance since it switched over from Southern California Edison in 2018. Currently, the city has a “lean power” default plan in which ratepayers automatically receive 40% of their electricity from renewable sources unless they opt for another plan or receive their power from Edison.

The City Council voted to switch to the “clean power” plan in December 2020, which would see 50 percent of its power come from renewable energy rather than fossil fuels. The new plan was expected to go into effect in October but was postponed a year because of questions about rate changes, according to a city staff report.

The city will instead shift to the “green power” default plan, meaning all the city’s energy will come from renewable sources except for ratepayers who opt out.

The switch will prevent 278 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of removing 27,000 cars from the road or growing 2 million trees, according to city documents.

Ted Bardacke, the CEO of Clean Power Alliance, said last week the move is an easy and cost-effective way for the community to reduce its carbon footprint. Most customers stick with the default plan a city chooses, he said.

About 99 percent of the city’s 28,399 Clean Power Alliance customers are on the lean power default plan, the staff report said.

Vice Mayor Susan Santangelo requested the jump to 100% renewable energy.

“It’s fiscally responsible to invest the nominal amount now for clean energy to avoid more costly, long term consequences,” she said.

Camarillo will join Ventura, Ojai, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard and unincorporated areas of the county in choosing the green power plan, Bardacke said.

A majority of the council supported the switch but Councilman Tony Trembley, said now wasn’t the time to increase rates. Instead, he stood by the council’s original decision to move up to the 50% renewable energy plan.

“The challenge that I have is that we’re being asked to consider going to a 100% default tier in the teeth of the worst inflation in approximately 40 years,” Trembley said. He and Councilwoman Charlotte Craven voted against the switch.

Ratepayers can change their default rate option or return to Edison at any time. To change options, call Clean Power Alliance at 888-585-3788 or visit cleanpoweralliance.org/opt-out/