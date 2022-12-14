If you believe the Cambridge Dictionary, a doctor can not tell the difference between a male and a female. Instead they must wait till the chil can think for themselves and tell them if they are a boy or a girl. Even then, they can change their mind and decide they are a banana or a rhino—or just mentally ill and can’t decide.
To the dictionary, science and biology do not exist—just “feelings”. Personally I fee the Cambridge Dictionary is actually satire and she be laughed at and used to hold days papers in the backyard on a windy day.
“According to the dictionary, a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”
The dictionary includes two examples of using the word.
“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office,” one example states.
Another reads, “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”
Attorney Marina Medvin reacted, saying, “Imagine inverting **the dictionary definition** of a term that defines half of the world’s population while simultaneously claiming cultural handicap.”
This is either a bad joke or a mental illness on the part of the editors. Either way, ignore the scam.
Cambridge Dictionary Slammed After Changing Definition of the Word ‘Woman’
By Savannah Rychcik, Independent Journal Review, 12/12/22
Cambridge Dictionary changed the definition of the word “woman” and critics are not happy about it.
Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, shared the new definition on Twitter.
According to the dictionary, a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”
The dictionary includes two examples of using the word.
“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office,” one example states.
Another reads, “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”
Attorney Marina Medvin reacted, saying, “Imagine inverting **the dictionary definition** of a term that defines half of the world’s population while simultaneously claiming cultural handicap.”
Rod Dreher, senior editor for The American Conservative, tweeted, “Seriously, control of language to define reality is Totalitarianism 101. Polish scholar told me in Live Not By Lies that one must have small groups within which language corresponds to reality. Keeping alive memory of the Real is vital!”
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh suggested the “‘what is a woman’ question has been so effective that they’re now rewriting the dictionary to try and neutralize it. It’s absurd and Orwellian, but also a sign that we’re winning the argument.”
Speak Your Mind