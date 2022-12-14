If you believe the Cambridge Dictionary, a doctor can not tell the difference between a male and a female. Instead they must wait till the chil can think for themselves and tell them if they are a boy or a girl. Even then, they can change their mind and decide they are a banana or a rhino—or just mentally ill and can’t decide.

To the dictionary, science and biology do not exist—just “feelings”. Personally I fee the Cambridge Dictionary is actually satire and she be laughed at and used to hold days papers in the backyard on a windy day.

“According to the dictionary, a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The dictionary includes two examples of using the word.

“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office,” one example states.

Another reads, “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”

Attorney Marina Medvin reacted, saying, “Imagine inverting **the dictionary definition** of a term that defines half of the world’s population while simultaneously claiming cultural handicap.”

This is either a bad joke or a mental illness on the part of the editors. Either way, ignore the scam.