Campaign to Kickoff in San Diego to Help Government Employees Get Rebates on Their Union Dues – Cutting Off Campaign Cash from Politicians

Great news—a private group has formed to help workers get back money stolen from their paychecks by unions, with the assist of government. Here is an idea—sue the government agencies that took money without permission. File criminal complaints against those in government that stole the money. Let them pay for attorneys, the theft of money from workers paycheck is seriously—it should be treated as such.
“: A recent US Supreme Court ruling (the Janus Decision) has given government employees the right to terminate their membership in government unions and prohibit unions from taking money out of their paychecks. Unfortunately, many government employees are unaware of their rights. Even worse, many union bosses are illegally denying requests from workers who want to discontinue their union dues and keep their money.
The average government employee could save an average of $800 a year – with some saving as much as $1400 a year.
More importantly, if a sizable chunk of union members discontinue paying dues, California politicians will take a big hit in their campaign coffers as government unions will have less money to spend on campaign contributions to candidates who support higher taxes and bigger government.”
You read that right—Democrats are using money stolen from workers to run for office—they should be forced to give back the money—your thoughts?
|
Reform California, 1/8/19
|
|
Profile