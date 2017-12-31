By

American college campuses have ended the pretense they are about education and preparing students for the future. Riots, bullying, hatred of white people, ending free speech, protecting criminals—declaring ALL males are rapists. Segregating dorms, food service, study halls is the imposition of racism on our campuses. But, in this case, it is people of color that do not want diversity or learning side by side with white people—The Klan in Tan has taken over our campuses. “‘White Privilege Checklist’ appears in Minnesota dorm A display in a University of Minnesota residence hall provides an 11-point “checklist” to help students identify their “white privilege.” The checklist featured 11 statements that ostensibly apply exclusively to white people, including statements such as “I can arrange to be in the company of people of my race most of the time,” and “I can go shopping alone most of the time, pretty well assured that I will not be followed or harassed.” Would hire someone that is a bigot? These students are making themselves qualified to riot and promoter racist policy, not to do productive work in a free society.

Campus Reform’s top 10 liberal outrages of 2017

Campus Reform Staff, 12/28/17

Campus Reform published more than 1,500 articles this year exposing liberal bias and abuse on college campuses, so we let our readers determine the top 10 stories of 2017.

From “pee privilege” to a “Leftist Fight Club,” the stories showcase the wide variety of leftist excesses that pervade American higher education.

The outrages run the gamut, from the absurd—such as the Greek Life retreat that was called off due to a discarded banana peel, or the sign alerting students to their “pee privilege”—to the abhorrent—outright acts of physical violence against conservatives students on their own campuses.

Here, in descending order, are the most widely-read Campus Reform stories of the year:

In early February, the “Knights for Socialism” group at the University of Central Florida (UCF) held a “Leftist Fight Club” workshop to teach liberal students how to “BASH THE FASH.” The training, conducted by a martial arts expert, was open to everyone but Republicans.

“In response to the record number of hate crimes against Latinxs, Immigrants, Muslims, Women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Jews, African Americans and other minorities since the rise of Donald Trump and other Alt-Right Neo-Nazis, Knights for Socialism has decided to host a series of self-defense clinics for anyone that wants to learn how to BASH THE FASH,” the group explained on the Facebook event page.

President Donald Trump’s proposal for comprehensive tax reform was almost immediately dismissed as heartless by liberal academics and progressive students, but we wanted to know what college students really think about the tax plan.

As it turns out, most of the students we interviewed were enthralled by Trump’s tax proposals…when they thought the ideas came from Bernie Sanders.

A Greek Life retreat at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) was abruptly cancelled in August after students spotted a banana peel hanging in a tree, prompting Interim Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Alexa Lee Arndt to lament that “many members of our community were hurt, frightened, and upset by what occurred at IMPACT.”

Student Ryan Swanson later admitted responsibility, explaining that he had discarded the banana peel after he was unable to find a garbage can nearby.

Following the results of the 2016 election, many speculated that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton lost because she was a woman.

An experiment designed to reveal gender bias by reenacting the presidential debates with the candidates’ genders reversed, however, found that Clinton would have been even less likeable as a man—a result that surprised even the professor who designed the experiment.

A University of Nevada-Las Vegas professor told her class that President Trump was to blame for the horrific massacre that occurred just five miles away from campus.

UNLV Assistant Professor Tess Winkelmann told her students that when Trump got elected, “I told my classes three semesters ago, some of us won’t be affected by this presidency, but others are going to die. Other people will die because of this.”

A display in a University of Minnesota residence hall provides an 11-point “checklist” to help students identify their “white privilege.”

The checklist featured 11 statements that ostensibly apply exclusively to white people, including statements such as “I can arrange to be in the company of people of my race most of the time,” and “I can go shopping alone most of the time, pretty well assured that I will not be followed or harassed.”

In February, a California State University, Fullerton professor allegedly assaulted a College Republicans member in broad daylight during a demonstration against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The students identified the assailant as a part-time anthropology professor Eric Canin and said that they were prepared to press charges against the academic. The school later suspended Canin after confirming the allegations through an internal investigation.

A math education professor at the University of Illinois claimed that algebra and geometry skills perpetuate “unearned privilege” among whites and that educators must be aware of the “politics that mathematics brings” in society.

“On many levels, mathematics itself operates as Whiteness,” Rochelle Gutierrez wrote in her book. “Who gets credit for doing and developing mathematics, who is capable in mathematics, and who is seen as part of the mathematical community is generally viewed as White.”

Northern Arizona University attempted to expand the frontier of social justice by posting signs outside of campus bathrooms that asked students if they have “pee privilege.”

The university later claimed that the placards were “NOT authorized” by the school and that the administration is attempting to identify those who posted the flyers.

A University of Georgia professor has adopted a policy that allows students to select their own grades if they “feel unduly stressed” by their actual grade in class.

Two online course syllabi for Dr. Richard Watson’s courses explain that the academic implemented the policy because “emotional reactions to stressful situations can have profound consequences for all involved.”