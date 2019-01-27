By

Can A New Model Of Apprenticeships Save What’s Left Of The California Dream?

Peter Ortiz , Forbes, 1/25/19

The once healthy middle class in the state of California is currently on life support. Can a new model of apprenticeships save what’s left of the California Dream?

Formerly a bastion of social mobility, the Golden State is currently experiencing high levels of income disparity and a lack of opportunity. California ranks 4th in the nation for highest income inequality . Forty percent of our state’s households struggle to afford a roof over their heads . This has resulted in a mass exodus of working-class families who have historically called the west coast their home. Despite the need for new talent, access to middle-income careers in the state’s profitable tech industry continues to be inaccessible to many young adults. A disconnect between the skillset of the state’s workforce and the needs of the local industry has created a skills gap. Current trends show that California will confront a serious skills gap by 2030 – with a shortfall of 1.1 million workers with the skills needed to meet economic demand. Our state leaders are very aware of this disconnect and have passed Assembly Bill 235 (AB 235) to create a pathway to 21st-century careers through apprenticeships in emerging industries.

The passing of AB 235 allows for the establishment of a new form of apprenticeships in the state of California. While maintaining the current criteria for traditional trades, the bill will establish a new pathway for apprenticeship programs in industries such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and Information Technology. Industries that are continuously developing and upgrading are prime for work-based learning. The bill also calls for the formation of the Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (IACA). The IACA, which will be under the Division of Apprenticeship Standards, is being created to provide direct guidance on the new apprenticeship programs. The overall purpose of the advisory committee will be to determine the standards, agreements, as well as pre-apprenticeship, certification, and on-the-job training/retraining programs pertaining to the new apprenticeships.

Research firm Gartner reports that “by 2020, 75 percent of organizations will experience visible business disruptions due to [infrastructure and operations] skills gaps, which is an increase from less than 20 percent in 2016.” In order for Opportunity Youth – young adults who are out of school and out of work – to become a source of entry-level talent, California’s education and workforce systems must be more responsive to employer demand. Private sector internship, apprenticeship, and pre-apprenticeship models successfully focus on employment training on a specific job or set of skills, thereby meeting the precise needs of the labor market. Many evolving industries are particularly suited to worksite-based learning because skills needed by those industries involve usage of expensive equipment that requires constant upgrading. Through investment in work-based education, individuals will have a skill set aligned with the needs of the jobs.

Apprenticeships have long served as a pathway to the middle class for traditional blue-color workers. In fact, apprenticeship is increasingly seen as a way to promote access and equity for women and people of color in new and developing industries. The same could be true in California’s economy. By combining both in-class study and on-the-job training, apprenticeship programs develop quality professionals in an array of different industries and professions in an efficient and cost-effective way. Apprenticeship programs have also shown to have a greater return on investment for employers such as reduced recruiting cost, a more predictable and reliable supply of skilled labor, improved employee retention, and improved employee productivity. Similarly, apprenticeship graduates earn substantially more over a career than their counterparts who did not complete an apprenticeship.

There are several benefits to an apprenticeship pipeline for young adults. In industries of innovation, employers have long sought out young talent because they bring new energy and ideas to the workplace. According to a study on the topic of age diversity in the workplace, having multiple generations on staff directly results in a larger knowledge base. This, in turn, has a positive impact on overall company performance. By developing, and operating training programs that are focused on the recruitment and success of opportunity youth, we can begin to prepare for an aging workforce that is getting ready to retire, while closing a skills gap that would otherwise result in economic stagnation .

The success of California’s new apprenticeship model rests greatly on the merit of the appointed members to the Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeships. The committee will be filled by ex-officio members of the state department as well as six individuals appointed by the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development. The committee will advise the chief of apprenticeships on issue, rules, and regulations that establish minimum wages, maximum hours, and working conditions for apprenticeship agreements in non-building trades. It is vital that there is a voice on the committee that will advocate for Opportunity Youth and communities that have traditionally not been represented in the targeted industries. Without careful consideration and an advocate for inclusion, this new model of apprenticeships can easily be made inaccessible to the many Californian’s that need it the most.

Despite California’s current skills gap, our state has been able to establish itself as a hub of innovation in the country with a Gross Domestic Product of $2.7 trillion . The fact that the leaders in our state have come together to build this new form of apprenticeships displays their desire to do what’s right for the many Opportunity Youth of California. It is important that leaders of industry, non-profit, and the public sector collaborate to address disconnect in our workforce and employment systems. Only through intentional policy solutions can we build an economy that truly works for all.