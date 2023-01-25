By

If you want to live in historic, dirty, over crowded Paris, move to France. It now looks like Berkeley prefers to be a crowded, crime ridden city. “Last week, Berkeley upzoned affluent neighborhoods for apartments and backed bike lanes on a major thoroughfare. The city could also soon approve what would be one of the world’s boldest urbanist strategies: the transformation of historic Telegraph Avenue into a street for the people, banning cars in the blocks leading to the campus. Berkeley is trying to do what European cities have long done. And what American cities prioritizing cars over people have failed to do: create a walkable, ridable city that transforms how residents use public spaces.” San Fran closed down the main street in town and caused the destruction of small businesses on Market Street. Seeing this killing of jobs, Berkeley is looking at closing Telegraph, their main street. Want to see a Third World City? Those running this town are working hard to make this worse than any city in Europe.

CAN BERKELEY BECOME AMERICA’S FIRST EUROPEAN CITY?

by Randy Shaw, Beyon Chron, 1/23/23

Dense Housing, Streets for People, Bike Lanes

Last week, Berkeley upzoned affluent neighborhoods for apartments and backed bike lanes on a major thoroughfare. The city could also soon approve what would be one of the world’s boldest urbanist strategies: the transformation of historic Telegraph Avenue into a street for the people, banning cars in the blocks leading to the campus.

Berkeley is trying to do what European cities have long done. And what American cities prioritizing cars over people have failed to do: create a walkable, ridable city that transforms how residents use public spaces.

American tourists love visiting European cities. But many return home supporting the single-family home zoning and car-dominated culture that conflicts with the European model.

Can Berkeley make the leap?

Berkeley’s European Tendencies

Berkeley has always had some elements of European cities.

In 1974, soon after I started UC Berkeley I discovered the cappuccino. I liked cappuccinos a lot more than regular coffee. Berkeley’s south side was full of cafes serving cappuccinos, which most Americans of that era only found in Italy, France and other European nations.

During spring break in 1975 I returned to my Los Angeles home. I went to Westwood to get a cappuccino but could not find any café serving it. This was during Westwood’s heyday. Yet the Euro-influenced cappuccino had not arrived while it flourished in Berkeley.

Berkeley probably had cappuccinos ahead of other cities because of its foreign students. These students were versed in the café culture that had yet to emerge in the United States.

Berkeley also has the compactness of Paris and other great European cities. It is a walkable city that with the right policies could become a transit-heavy, pedestrian-driven city.

Just like our favorite European cities.

More Work to be Done

I know Berkeley has a long way to go. But key constituencies and city leaders recognize the need for a broad urbanist transformation. Telegraph for People is leading the battle for a car-free Telegraph. Councilmember Rigel Robinson strongly backs the plan.

For decades Telegraph Avenue defined Berkeley. But those days are long gone. Non-students switched their eating and shopping focus to 4th Street, leaving Telegraph without the customers its retail stores need.

Since taking office Rigel Robinson has prioritized Telegraph’s revival. Backed by students, Councilmember Robinson has promoted bus rapid transit and other strategies for Telegraph.

None match the ambitions of a car-free Telegraph between Dwight and Bancroft.

Americans love how European cities feature town squares. A car free Telegraph would become a giant town rectangle—a place Bay Area residents and tourists would want to come and check out.

Will car-free Telegraph happen? I think it will.

Berkeley Needs Protected Bike Lanes

Berkeley is most unlike European cities in its lack of protected bike lanes. Riders put their life on the line trying to bicycle on Berkeley’s main streets.

Opposition to bike lanes remains strong but proponents are increasingly winning at the council. Riders won a huge battle over bike lanes on Hopkins Street only to have to again overcome homeowner opposition.

A major battle has yet to be fought over protected bike lanes on Shattuck Ave, the city’s main thoroughfare to downtown. But it’s only a matter of time.

Building protected bike lanes in Berkeley is hampered by the massive cost of construction. We need a construction or tech genius to figure out how to make protected bike lanes faster and cheaper.

Increasing Housing Density

This critical part of the European model is already happening. Who would have believed even four years ago that Berkeley would become a national leader in building new apartments? I sure didn’t foresee this rapid shift when I wrote a book criticizing Berkeley’s housing policies.

Downtown Berkeley should become a place safely reachable by bike and whose thousands of residents do not need a car. That is the ultimate test of Berkeley becoming a more European city.

And let’s not forget the final essential ingredient: Berkeley has a City Council of urbanist visionaries. They want a more European model for Berkeley as much as anyone. And as we saw last week, many councilmembers are willing to take on the toughest political fights to make Berkeley more livable.