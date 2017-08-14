Can California Afford CalPERS? Can employees Afford Lower Wages and Higher Taxes Due to CalPERS

By

Editorial, Aug. 13, 2017: California taxpayers pay high cost for public employee pensions

Editorial Santa Cruz Sentinel,, 8/9/17

Who’s looking out for the overburdened California taxpayer?

Not our state and local government.

Are we overreacting? Well, according to a report released last week, based on salary and pension records, the number of retired public employees in the CALPERS retirement system with annual pensions of $100,000 or more grew 63 percent since 2012.

And here’s why: Public employee salaries have grown exponentially in recent decades, dwarfing the meager wage gains of the working stiffs in the private sector.

Think we exaggerate?

Take a look for yourself at the report, posted by Transparent California, an offshoot of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank that promotes policy ideas consistent with the principles of limited government, individual liberty and free markets.”.

There were 93 retired Santa Cruz County public employees with pensions higher than $100,000 according to the group, which uses public documents. But the story doesn’t end there: There were also at least 17 county employees making more than $200,000 a year for 2016; with many more making more than $150,000 annually. The list of city employees making more than $125,000 in salary alone is also lengthy; Adding in benefits and overtime can send many of these pay packages far higher. For instance for Santa Cruz, six fire officials have total pay and benefit packages of at least $298,000 for 2016.

For many of these higher paid public employees, their pensions will be close to the highest salary earned, depending on years of service.

A CalPERS spokeswoman said the average CalPERS pension for a public safety employee is $33,528, while the average pension for a nonpublic safety retiree is $29,088.

Only 3 percent of CalPERS service retirees receive pensions of $100,000 per year, she said, and most of these are executives who hold seats in either city or county offices, or are physicians, or senior managers for police and fire departments.

The average pension for a “full-career” CalPERS retiree was $66,400, Transparent California reported.

When data from non-CalPERS retirement systems are factored in, almost 53,000 retired public employees got pensions worth at least $100,000 in 2016, Transparent California found.

The group’s report comes after years of debate about public employee retirement benefits. Many cities and counties in California have had to chip in more for CalPERS, taking up taxpayer dollars that could pay for public services. Meanwhile, the size and sustainability of unfunded liabilities for current and future retirees continues to worry analysts.

State and local governments have responded that residents expect a high level of services from government and to deliver those, they need to pay enough to get the best people.

But to rein in future pension costs, state lawmakers in 2013 passed legislation that gives lower pension benefits to new employees. In time, that should help.

But the problems aren’t just with government. Consider the news story last week that former UC Berkeley chancellor Nicholas Dirks will be paid $434,000 through the next academic year, more than 80 percent of the pay he received when he was campus’s top administrator — even though Dirks won’t take up a teaching position on campus until fall 2018. When he becomes a fulltime professor he’ll be paid $237,300 a year.

We aren’t questioning Dirks’ right to a sabbatical, just as we aren’t proposing somehow decreasing government employees’ already earned pensions.

But something is out of whack in our state, where government pensions, benefits and salaries are far beyond what most working people in the private sector could ever hope for.

And it’s something to think about when you vote for the same old people in the next election — the same ones who hire administrators at high salaries that lead to high pensions.