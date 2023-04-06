Can California public transit recover? Should it?

By

Like the horse and buggy, it is time get end the rider losing, money losing government transportation systems. In Simi Valley, you can watch buses drive around the city, blocking traffic, slowing traffic, traffic hazards, with no riders on board—except the union paid driver. The winners? Unions and greedy corporations. The losers—the taxpayers of a community and the Federal government.

Of course, there’s one solution that would help the most: More money, either directly from the state or through local ballot measures, which take time and require voter approval. Whatever solution or combination of solutions will be implemented, however, lawmakers and advocates say public transit is crucial to keep cities accessible.

Yup, more money for an operation that riders now refuse to use. The systems have NEVER made money, now they are losing so much that even government can not afford to steal enough from folks to pay for this corruption. It is time to send the buses and trains to the holding area where the horses and buggys’ are.

Can California public transit recover?

CalMatters, 4/5/23

Bay Area Rapid Transit, San Francisco’s MUNI, Los Angeles Metro and transit agencies across the state are struggling to keep afloat.

Public transit ridership in California hasn’t recovered since plummeting during the pandemic. And since then, transit agencies have been anticipating a “fiscal cliff” — a steep drop in revenue combined with the end of federal aid within two years.

According to CalMatters’ state Capitol reporter Sameea Kamal, there are no clear solutions. And if the state doesn’t step in to help, the few fixes being proposed have problems of their own. They include:

A fare hike or service cuts : This would not only disproportionately impact low-income people who depend on public transit to get around, but also commuters on their way to work and other regular riders. Expensive fares and spotty service also might keep ridership perpetually low.

: This would not only disproportionately impact low-income people who depend on public transit to get around, but also commuters on their way to work and other regular riders. Expensive fares and spotty service also might keep ridership perpetually low. Slashing transit expansion : With an estimated $22.5 billion to $25 billion budget shortfall on the horizon, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to delay and cut some transit expansions and equipment programs. That doesn’t directly affect services, but could hamper efforts to attract more riders.

: With an estimated $22.5 billion to $25 billion budget shortfall on the horizon, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to delay and cut some transit expansions and equipment programs. That doesn’t directly affect services, but could hamper efforts to attract more riders. Revise zoning laws : To increase ridership, some experts say cities should develop more housing around transit areas, ease parking requirements that drive up costs and revive business or downtown districts. (For example, office occupancy took a nosedive in downtown San Francisco during COVID-19 and the city hasn’t recovered since.)

: To increase ridership, some experts say cities should develop more housing around transit areas, ease parking requirements that drive up costs and revive business or downtown districts. (For example, office occupancy took a nosedive in downtown San Francisco during COVID-19 and the city hasn’t recovered since.) Make working and riding public transit safer: Many transit operators retired or shifted to work with lower health risks, such as trucking. Many drivers and riders alike have also become fed up with the mental health, drug and homelessness crises apparent at transit stations. Some debate whether increasing police is the answer, but one new bill would require operators to collect and publish data on harassment of passengers.

Monica Mallon, founder of the Turnout4Transit advocacy group in San Jose: “If we let agencies fall off this cliff, it’s going to be really hard to get transit back in the future. And then everybody’s going to be in traffic and complaining.”