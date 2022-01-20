Can Los Angeles Be Saved? Should it?

By

Murders have doubled in the past year. Billions spent on the homeless, and we have more homeless. LAUSD claimed to have 600,000 students—but the absenteeism rate shows it lied—only 400,000 in its bigoted failed schools. The DA protects criminals and victims are told not to defend themselves. Can L.A. be saved? Not only can’t it be saved, but it must collapse. Otherwise it will get worse. Yesterday I was in Woodland Hills near Kaiser, across from an LAUSD high school. There are several homeless encampments across the street—going to the hospital or to High school in the area is dangerous—and the cops will do nothing. “Later that day, in a fashionable neighborhood in L.A. — in fact, the location of the mayor’s mansion — a lovely young woman and recent college grad, Brianna Kupfer, was working in a design store on the busy main street, when a man walked in and for some inexplicable reason stabbed her to death. Just a fluke, the usual reassuring lie? No doubt it was meth or mental illness or both, as most random murders are these days in L.A. Residents are now setting up candles outside the store in yet another makeshift memorial instead of standing outside the mayor’s office or the D.A.’s office shouting for their resignations. “ No one is safe in Los Angeles.



Can Los Angeles Be Saved?

By Patricia Jay, American Thinker, 1/20/22

On Monday, off-duty LAPD officer Fernando Arroyos and his girlfriend were out in South L.A. looking at houses, in anticipation of getting married and settling down there. Sure, it was after dark, and most Angelenos do not venture out at night these days, but Fernando was LAPD, highly trained in police work and educated at U.C. Berkeley, and thought he had it all down. Then four gangbangers from the local crime organization (too highly advanced to be called a gang), Florencia 13, saw the silver chains around his neck and decided to rob him. Arroyos told his girlfriend to run. Shots rang out, at least one hit Arroyos, and he died on the way to the hospital.

On Thursday, a 70-year-old nurse was attacked by a transient, right in front of Union Station, as she was waiting for a bus. (Public transport is often dangerous for people who work in downtown L.A.) She died in the hospital four days later.

Later that day, in a fashionable neighborhood in L.A. — in fact, the location of the mayor’s mansion — a lovely young woman and recent college grad, Brianna Kupfer, was working in a design store on the busy main street, when a man walked in and for some inexplicable reason stabbed her to death. Just a fluke, the usual reassuring lie? No doubt it was meth or mental illness or both, as most random murders are these days in L.A. Residents are now setting up candles outside the store in yet another makeshift memorial instead of standing outside the mayor’s office or the D.A.’s office shouting for their resignations. This, by the way, occurred a week after a woman pushing a baby stroller was robbed right in front of her nearby Hancock Park home.

With the deaths of these three people, two not yet out of their twenties, someone finally snapped in L.A. His name is Alex Villanueva, the elected sheriff of L.A. County, where the Arroyos murder occurred.

Usually, when a cop is murdered, the city’s mayor and D.A. come out and angrily vow to catch and prosecute the killers to the fullest extent, and they file charges. After all, they are the apex of the law enforcement pyramid. If they don’t care, the people are in deep trouble. This is the response from D.A. George Gascon’s office, though: a condolence tweet for the “death of an off-duty police officer” without even saying his name, without even admitting it was a murder.

Top Articles By American Thinker

Read More

More preliminary evidence that the vaccines have led to a spike in deaths

Sheriff Villanueva discussed the case with some of Gascon’s staff and then, in a shocking move, filed the case with the U.S Department of Justice instead, as he had no faith in Gascon’s office to properly prosecute the case.

Gascon has said often that he will no longer file enhancements that result in extra prison time for criminals. So a criminal who robs someone would normally also have to answer for committing that crime with a gun or as a member of a gang. Villanueva was told by the D.A.’s office that they would not file gun or gang enhancements. It is passing strange that an anti-gun leftist D.A. declines to file gun enhancements, which are designed to punish gun violence, but that is another story. The death penalty is now on the table with the federal charges.

Some wonder how the feds could file so quickly. The gang is well known; the feds term it a multi-generational gang, more along the lines of the Mafia than a bunch of guys hanging out, and the subject of two prior racketeering cases. Let us hope that A.G. Garland does not interfere with this welcome turn of events.

Mayor Garcetti issued a weak statement decrying “gun violence,” as if a gun jumped up and shot Officer Arroyos. Governor Newsom at least admitted he was killed by criminals. Still no voice of support for the federal prosecution of these murderous thugs.

Directly linked to the random violence in our streets, the Los Angeles homeless situation has exploded in the past couple of years despite billions spent to stop it. Villanueva is also the only official who has stepped up with any credible enforcement of vagrancy, drug-dealing, and assault laws. No matter that violence is perpetrated on and by what the leftist city structure euphemistically calls “the homeless” or “persons currently experiencing homelessness.” The police have admitted that Ms. Kupfer’s killer was likely a homeless person, for instance, as was the man who killed the nurse at a bus stop.