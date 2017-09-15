By

This is all you need to know about the socialist health care proposal of Bernie Sanders and the Democrats Party—it makes Obamacare look good. Canada has the Sanders single payer scam. How does it work for the sick? “”Having said that, we do have a problem with wait times for what we call elective or non-urgent procedures,” Martin said. “If I have a patient who’s got migraines and I need advice about how to manage it, they might wait several months to see a neurologist for a non-urgent problem like that. Or non-urgent surgeries, the classic example being a hip or a knee replacement,” she said. “So how long will it take me in the average?” Sanders asked. “It depends on where you are in the country. Sometimes it’s a few months, sometimes it’s a year,” Martin said. Want to stay on crutches or in a wheel chair for a year—then you will love the Democrat proposal. What about cost? Sanders says for the WHOLE nation the cost is $1.2 trillion. Yet the cost just for California, for 38 million people, was $400 billion a year. Think Sanders is telling the truth about the true cost—he is lying about the cost and demanding we put your health in jeopardy. Sounds like Obamacare on steroids.

Canadian Doctor on Sanders’ Podcast Notes Year-Long Wait Under Canadian Single-Payer

BY: Charles Fain Lehman. Washington Free Beacon, 9/14/17

A Canadian doctor appearing on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I., Vt.) podcast highlighted the year-long wait times in a health care system similar to the one that Sanders supports.

Dr. Danielle Martin appeared on Sanders’ podcast, the Bernie Sanders Show, to discuss the Canadian single-payer health care system. Sanders’ Medicare-for-all bill, which went to the Senate floor on Wednesday with 15 Democratic co-sponsors, is intended to create a similar system in the United States.

Sanders brought up some misgivings Americans may have about living under a health care system similar to Canada’s.

“There is concern about waiting time, for example,” Sanders noted.

Martin explained that Canadians do not wait for urgent or emergent care, and insisted that outcomes are “excellent” for those conditions.

“Having said that, we do have a problem with wait times for what we call elective or non-urgent procedures,” Martin said.

“If I have a patient who’s got migraines and I need advice about how to manage it, they might wait several months to see a neurologist for a non-urgent problem like that. Or non-urgent surgeries, the classic example being a hip or a knee replacement,” she said.

“So how long will it take me in the average?” Sanders asked.

“It depends on where you are in the country. Sometimes it’s a few months, sometimes it’s a year,” Martin said.

“In some places, it’s sometimes been even longer than that, that people wait for a hip or a knee replacement,” she said.

Martin insisted that that status quo was “totally unacceptable.”

“And I think that is totally unacceptable. I don’t think that we should stand for it in our system. I think that there’s no reason why people should have to wait,” she said.