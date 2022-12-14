By

Think this is satire? Possibly. But it is a good way to ration health care..get a free suicide after your twentieth doctor visit. Actually that is not a bad deal. In Canada you might finally see a doctor for your newly diagnosed cancer after three years—by which time you might be dead of the cancer or already begging for assisted suicide. So ten visits could take twenty years to accumulate.

Canadian Healthcare System Introduces Punch Card Where On Your 10th Visit You Get Free Suicide

BabylonBee.com, 12/12/22

OTTAWA — As Canada’s MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) system continues to alleviate the pain of patients and the financial strain on the nation’s healthcare system, a recent innovation is expected to further improve results: Parliament just announced a punch card that allows patients to receive a free suicide after 10 doctor visits.

“From a small-scale maple syrup overdose to a full-blown moose attack, you receive a punch on your card every time you are admitted for an injury or sickness.” The Canadian Healthcare website published a blog this week outlining the new program.

“Filling out your punch card is mandatory, for data tracking purposes. No one sick person can be allowed to drain more than their share of the taxpayer’s dollars!”

Trudeau praised the new initiative, positioning it as a way to better engage citizens and prevent any one citizen from becoming a burden on the system. “Canadians are team players,” said Trudeau. “It’s important for every citizen to make sure he’s not wasting taxpayer money to sustain a life that’s not worth living. And now with this punch card, they know that with each hospital visit they’re one step closer to the end!”

Critics have contended that the new approach preys on disabled and impoverished Canadians who may see assisted suicide as their only option, but the criticism has already been quieted since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau froze the bank accounts of anyone who spoke out against his regime’s policies in the comments section of the healthcare website’s blog, or on Twitter, or elsewhere.

At publishing time, the burden on Canada’s healthcare system was further alleviated when Parliament announced that the policy would retroactively apply to people who had already been admitted for 10 prior hospital visits.