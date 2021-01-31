Cancel Culture is Now POLICY of American Corporations

By

Corporations continue to purge conservative employees and affiliates

By Andrea Widburg, American Thinker, 1/30/21

Sephora is a French-owned beauty supply store that shows up in more affordable shopping malls. It’s not in the same mall as Saks or Nordstrom. Instead, you’ll find it inside J.C. Penney or near a Costco. In other words, it caters to ordinary Americans, the ones who fall economically in the middle- or blue-collar classes. In other words, economically, it’s in the Trump demographic. Still, when a leftist got word that “beauty influencer” Amanda Ensing was a conservative, Sephora dumped her for failing to “align” with its values.

If you’re not familiar with the term “influencer,” I’m sorry to say that you’re showing your age. An influencer is someone who has a social media following – usually through videos – that is so powerful that he or she can influence people’s buying habits. Influencers can become very wealthy because corporations pay these influencers to promote products to the influencers’ millions of fans.

Amanda Ensing is a beauty influencer. Through her Twitter feed and YouTube channel, she dispenses fashion and beauty advice to her followers (almost 86,000 on Twitter and 1.4 million on YouTube). If you go to the page with her Cozy Christmas House Tour 2020, you’ll see that she has links to help people buy everything shown in her video – and Ensing gets a cut of every purchase. To which I say, good for her! Find a need, fill it, and make a living.

One of the product lines Ensing represented was Sephora and she recently did a sponsored video for the discount beauty product line. However, when one leftist wrote to Sephora complaining that Ensing is “a supporter of the dangerous MAGA group,” it dumped her like a hot potato:

Thank you for reaching out and bringing this to our attention. We were made aware that Amanda Ensing, an influencer contracted through one of our external vendors’ campaigns, recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora’s values around inclusivity. As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging her for future partnerships.

Ensing’s appalling views? Opposing human trafficking, supporting the troops, harshing on Robinhood and, of course, supporting Trump. I would boycott Sephora, except I never shop there anyway. If you do, stop.

This isn’t the first time a corporation dropped someone for being conservative. The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency, a New York literary agency fired Colleen Oefelein, not for anything she ever said or did at work but simply because she had accounts at Gab and Parler and identified as a Christian.

What we’re seeing here is the fallout from the fact that corporations now rely almost entirely on college graduates to staff their management positions. The old-fashioned practice of promoting management through the ranks is gone. Almost all American colleges and universities are left-wing institutions that no longer educate; instead, they indoctrinate their students in leftist values that these students then take into the corporate world.

It’s time for people who are sued based upon their politics to start suing. Most American contracts are “at will,” which means employers can fire employees for any reason – that is, any reason except for an illegal one.

I am not an employment or a constitutional lawyer, but it seems to me that something can be made of the fact that state and federal civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of “creed.” To the extent that leftists have turned their politics into a fanatic religion, their firing people for heretical thoughts ought to slot perfectly into the behavior the civil rights laws proscribes.

Also, it’s time to boycott every single business that says it hates you. Why in the world would a conservative or a Christian give money to Sephora or to the stores that dumped Mike Lindell’s My Pillow (Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Wayfair, H-E-B, Kroger, and BJ’s)? And again, stop buying products made in China. If we continue to fund the people and nations who hate us, we deserve everything bad that comes our way.