By

A half hour show, best known that a comedic harangue against freedom and the rights of Americans to choose its own leaders, without Hollywood imposing socialism on the rest of us, “Murphy Brown” has been cancelled. In three months a total of a little over 6 million people watched this show—a show based on hate. “(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) The CBS reboot “Murphy Brown” is slated for cancellation after just one season due to a stunning lack of viewer interest. Part of the problem appears to be that the highly politicized show stretches beyond the limits of believability — even for Hollywood . Thursday’s episode featured a tired stereotype of traditional America, where a news reporter was beaten at a presidential rally for doing his job. After volunteering to cover the event, a character named Frank Fontana shows up at a Pennsylvania rally where an actor impersonating President Trump starts ripping on Murphy Brown — in the obvious vein of CNN’s Jim Acosta. Could it be that folks are telling CBS and the rest of the media that hate no longer sells? Did you watch this show?

Cancelled ‘Murphy Brown’ Shows Reporter Beaten By Trump Supporters

Michael Barnes , Liberty Headlines, 12/1/18

The show dramatically underperformed with only 6.2 million total viewers over more than three months…

CBS cancelled its “Murphy Brown” reboot after 13 episodes. Image: Youtube via SpoilerTV

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) The CBS reboot “Murphy Brown” is slated for cancellation after just one season due to a stunning lack of viewer interest. Part of the problem appears to be that the highly politicized show stretches beyond the limits of believability — even for Hollywood .

Thursday’s episode featured a tired stereotype of traditional America, where a news reporter was beaten at a presidential rally for doing his job.

After volunteering to cover the event, a character named Frank Fontana shows up at a Pennsylvania rally where an actor impersonating President Trump starts ripping on Murphy Brown — in the obvious vein of CNN’s Jim Acosta.

In the show, Brown is a famous investigative reporter and news anchor for FYI, a fictitious television magazine, similar to CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“Anybody catch old Murphy on TV this morning?” the fake Trump said. “Yes, she was at it again sitting there with her flunky friends, telling their big lies, planting their fake stories about our great country.”

Then, in Hollywood fashion, the fictitious president singles out Frank.

“I hear old Murphy’s partner in crime, fibbing Frank Fontana is here tonight. Where is he? There he is. See him? That’s right. Let fibbin’ Frank know what you think of him. Maybe a good body slam. What do you say?” he said.

Frank is then beaten to a pulp.

Brown later visits a bruised and bloodied Frank in the hospital and laments how journalists are under constant threat of violence because of the president.

Frank told Brown that he was minding his own business and conducting interviews, when, “Next thing I know I was surrounded by a sea of red hats.”

Brown’s son, a journalist learning the ropes, ends up tracking down a woman who threw the first punch. “How can you punch someone for simply doing their job?” he said.

“He’s a journalist,” he adds. “He was just there to cover the rally. That is what the free press does. That’s what separates a democracy from a dictatorship. Or maybe a dictatorship is what you’d prefer.”

The sitcom first aired on CBS in November 1988, just days from George H.W. Bush’s presidential election. The show continued for ten years, nearly encompassing the two-term Clinton administration — with Hillary Clinton as First Lady.

The show’s 2018 season opener just so happened to feature Hillary as a special surprise guest .

The two-time Democratic presidential candidate appeared as Hillary Clendon, an out of work, over-the-hill professional applying for a secretary job.

“You have all the requisite skills. Computer, email…” said Candice Bergen, the actress who plays the retread title character of Murphy Brown.

“Emails,” Clendon says. “I do have some experience with emails.”

On Wednesday, CBS announced that “Murphy Brown” would be cancelled after only 13 episodes.

The show dramatically underperformed with only 6.2 million total viewers over more than three months, a dismal result considering its prime Thursday evening network time slot. Worse, the “Murphy Brown” scored a 0.9 in the key demo of 18-49 year olds, according to the Hollywood Reporter .